MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | May 3rd-9th, 2018

CINCO DE MAYO ON MAUI

CINCO DE MAYO WITH MAUI PRANKSTERS – Fri. May 4. The Maui Pranksters are returning to Paia for Cinco De Mayo. Here’s a chance to hear an eclectic blend of psychedelic jam rock, originals and a lot of Jerry Garcia and Grateful Dead related songs. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

CINCO DE MAYO LAVA PARTY – Sat. May 5. There’ll be live music and specials all day! 10:00am. Lava Rock Bar and Grill, (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

CINCO DE MAYO AND THE KENTUCKY MONKEY – Sat. May 5. Enjoy drink specials, join in the Cornhole Tournament and Best Hat and Best Dressed Contest. 3:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

A PLACE FOR CINCO DE MAYO – Sat. May 5. Juan Time Weasel and DJ Gary O’Neal will entertain the crowd while you enjoy $7 margaritas and food specials like the Baja steak chimichanga. There will be games, a Pinata Bust w/ prizes and Special Edition DTH T-shirts available for purchase. 7:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

CINCO DE MAYO WITH DJ BLAST – Sat. May 5. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with one of Maui’s most popular disc jockey’s. 8:00pm. Kahale’s Dive Bar, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

SPACE CANTINA: CINCO DE STAR WARS – Sat. May 5. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey festival, hit up Kaanapali and mingle with aliens from all over the galaxy for different kind of Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy a night of action packed live music with The Lamonts, and DJ sets by Boomshot, CP-Ness, Jay.P and JorAlien. Costumes, Pin-Yoda and more. $15 at the door, $5 off with costume 21+. 9:00pm. Maui Grill Kaanapali, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-6100; Cosmosfestivalmaui.com

CINCO DE MAYO WITH JAH RESIDENTZ – Sat. May 5. There’ll be live island reggae and specials all night. 9:00pm. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

Red Dirt – Thu. May 3. Who is Red Dirt? Come and find out for yourself and get down to jazz, blues, fusion, soul, pop, classic rock and R&B. 6:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. May 4. This month’s entertainment will feature the Natalie Nicole Band and Nevah Too Late. Highlight include the “Art of Trash: Trashion Show,” the “Hearts of Aloha: A Celebration of Art and Aloha” by students of Paia School, Ke Kula Kaiapuni O Maui Ma Paia, live lei making demonstration by Aloha Missions and the “Bucks for Ducks” benefit for Na Hoaloha. There will also be many vendors shops, local artisans, and pop-ups. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

KENTUCKY DERBY – Sat. May 5. This is the 144th annual Run for the Roses. Sip mint juleps and show off your derby hats in the hat contest. There’ll also be drink and food specials. 12:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN’ – Until – Sun. May 13. In this family fun musical, Charles Schultz’s classic cartoons come to life on the stage filled with with your favorite characters like Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy and, of course, Charlie Brown. $28 for adults and $16 for children. Showtimes are Thursday-Friday 7pm. Sunday matinee 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

‘OF MICE AND MEN’ – Fri. Apr 27 – Sun. May 13. In this parable about what it means to be human, George Milton and Lennie Small are two displaced migrant ranch workers. Both are in search of job opportunities during the Great Depression and also dream of owning their own ranch. See the obstacles they must face to achieve their dreams. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. 7:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. $29.99 keiki / $59.99 adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kamaaina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

GO FOR BROKE: AN ORIGINS STORY – Thu. May 3. The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center presents ‘Go for Broke: an Origins Story’ by Stacey Hayashi. Telling the tale of the famed 442nd Infantry Regiment Combat Team of World War II, their motto being ‘Go for Broke.’ The film, shot entirely in Hawaii at the actual locations at which the real events occurred, chronicles the remarkable story from its earliest beginnings, to their triumphant formation and a deployment aloha ceremony at Iolani Palace before heading to basic training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Tickets are $20-25 with an option for dinner, catered by Da Kitchen, and pre-movie cabaret show for an additional $30. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NOVA LUNA STORY SLAM SERIES – Fri. May 4. Nova Luna Center invites the Maui community to a night of storytelling in the slam series themed, May the 4th Be With You Finding the Force Within. Speakers will share 5-7 minute true tales from their lives relating to the theme “Finding the Force Within.’ Note that content may potentially allude to sensitive themes. There will be concessions available for purchase. For those who are interested in sharing a story onstage RSVP at Evite.me. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. May 5. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAPA’S SPRING EXTRAVAGANZA – Sat. May 5 – Sun. May 6. The Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) invite the public to a delightful weekend of dance! Presenting four spectacular shows for the entire family, Saturday opens with MAPA’s annual recital at 1pm, and will feature dancers of all ages strutting their stuff in hip hop, jazz, and contemporary. And at 7:30pm, MAPA’s most experienced dancers present extraordinary original choreography in the “MOVES” dance concert, featuring guest appearances by Adaptations Dance Theater, Seabury Hall Dance Ensemble, and AAPA Contemporary Group. On Sunday, 200 MAPA ballerinas present two performances at 1pm and 6pm, of the whimsical ballet, ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’. $17 – $22. 1:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best ‘close-up’ magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. May 9. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. May 3. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. May 3. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the sunset while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant. Cost includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the chef. $65 plus $25 optional wine pairing. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. May 3. Enjoy the electric sounds of Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is also available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi˜ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. May 4. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana offers cask ale and firkin keg tapping! Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide. Enjoy draft beer at its best. Live music to follow. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. May 4. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kualaau. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRET PROBST – Sat. May 5. Spend your Sunday overlooking the waters of Ka’anapali while enjoying traditional and authentic brunch options with live music provided by Garret Probst. 11:00am. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. May 5. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. May 5. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. May 6. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the ‘Build-your-own Bloody Mary’ with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. May 6. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

YOGA AND BRUNCH CLUB – Sun. May 6. Shine from the inside out in this beginner, all- levels Buti SHINE yoga class. Attendees will be given biodegradable glitter for that extra sparkle provided by Wonderland Body Art. There will also be a local boutique truck show featuring Isle Empress good for sale and those who are 21+ can enjoy complimentary mimosa. This is a three part series next classes take place on May 13 and May 20. Cost is $20 per class, with half of ticket sales for this class to benefit Hanalei Elementary School and Kauai flood relief. Doors open at 9:30am. $20. 10:00am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. May 6. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaâ€˜aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. May 8. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy tiki elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. May 9. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. May 9. Enjoy 3-course dinner and show with Uncle Willie K. Hear an astounding array of music styles, like Hawaiian, Latin, Italian and opera. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. $75. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until – Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open: Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

HUI NO’EAU: ELEMENTAL DESIGN- Until- Fri. Jun 15. This dynamic exhibition will showcase Hawaii artists working in glass, metal, and wood, challenging artists to explore these versatile media in all of their creative forms. Works will be juried in categories according to their predominant medium. This year’s juror will be Rick Mills, Professor and Glass Area Chair at the University of Hawaii. Opening reception takes place on Friday, April 27, 5-7pm. Works will remain on display daily. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LUANA KAMA – Wed. May 2 – Wed. May 30. Watercolor Artist Luana Kama’s favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Wednesday in May working on one of her newest works of art. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. May 3. View original art and giclees by local artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Thu. May 3 – Thu. May 31. Fine Artist Ariel will be the artist in residence for the month of May. He will be in the gallery every Thursday creating a new piece of art. He can also create and image of you and your love one, so stop by the gallery and get your portrait painted. 4:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Fri. May 4 – Fri. May 25. Plein air oil artist Diane Snoey Appler’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. She will be in the gallery every Friday painting on site. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. May 4. The cafe will be bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. May 4. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

GRAFFITI ART FOR KIDS – Sat. May 5. Celebrate Free Comic Book Day by learning classic graffiti art techniques with local artist and educator, Pam Hayes. Techniques will include bubble lettering embellished with drips, cracks, bricks and flames. All materials will be provided. Free. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

APOCALYPSE WORLD TOUR: THE ULTIMATE ZOMBIE EXPERIENCE – Fri. May 11 – Sat. May 12. Zombie fanatics will start their ultimate zombie experience with a mini-escape room. You and your team will need to survive before entering the apocalyptic nightmare. You will then navigate through an apocalyptic wasteland, armed with an infrared military training weapon, and shoot your way out through a horde of flesh hungry zombies. 8:00am. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapiilani Hwy., Olawalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com; Apocalypseworldtour.com

COSMIC EXPLORER SERIES: THE CONNECTED UNIVERSE – Mon. May 14. In connection with the Young Creatives: Intergalactica exhibit taking place now till June 9, The Connected Universe explores new understandings in science that reveal a bigger picture of interconnection than what we have ever imagined. Discover amazing ideas that will not only help change the world, but also help change your world. Directed by Malcom Carter, Narrated by Patrick Stewart and Based on the work of Nassim Harramein. The last series’ will take place on May 21. Tickets are $20 per series. There will also be a Cosmic Explorer Field Trip on May 15 at no cost. $20. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOSH SMITH WITH HIS POWER TRIO – Wed. May 16. Blues guitar virtuoso Josh Smith will be in concert with his power trio. Smith is a powerful, jaw-dropping guitar slinger on the blues scene with his tasty licks, expressive phrasing and the ability to rip into a song like nobody’s business. $42-60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Bluesbearhawaii.com

MAUI BREWERS FESTIVAL – Sat. May 19. The event features tasty food from local restaurants and caterers and beer tastings from local and national craft breweries. Enjoy live music by Yum Yum Beast, Riddum Station and Shea Butter and The Cream, door prizes, a home brew competition and lots of fun! Don’t like beer? Enjoy hard cider, hard kombucha and root beer. $120 VIP/ $65 GA/ $55 DD. VIP entry starts at 2pm. Festival 3:30-7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COSMIC EXPLORER SERIES: TALES FROM THE LANIAKEA SUPERCLUSTER – Mon. May 21. In connection with the Young Creatives: Intergalactica exhibit taking place until June 9, presenting an out of this world evening of talk story and images from the superstars of the Institute for Astronomy including Dr. Joe Ritter, Dr. Gary Greenberg, Dr. Jeff Kuhn, JD Armstrong and special guests. $20. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ARTIST 2 ARTIST – Fri. May 25. Hosted by Henry Kapono with special guest Malani Bilyeu, Artist 2 Artist involves a talk-story about the artist careers followed by a live jam session, allowing audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GERSHWIN’S “CRAZY FOR YOU” IN CONCERT – Fri. May 25 – Sun. May 27. Presented by the Maui Chamber Orchestra, and based on the 1930 musical Girl Crazy, Crazy for You features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin. The score includes Gershwin standards “I Got Rhythm,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Embraceable You,” “But Not for Me,” and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” among many others. $27 – $55. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday from 7:30-9:30pm and on Sunday from 3-5pm. Conversation with the Conductor will take place on Sunday ONLY at 1:30pm, open to all ticket holders. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

TRANSFORMATION HEALING EVENT – Fri. Jun 1 – Wed. Jun 6. Join an incredible journey into the inherent Wisdom of the Heart with Ger Lyons. Lyons is a Global Spiritual Healer, Teacher, Metaphysician, Celtic Mystic and Seer from Ireland. These workshops will offer a simple, yet profound practice of dismantling all that is obstructing your innate relationship to truth, to healing and to love. Cost is $350 for 3-Day Workshop, June 1-3 and $650 for 6-Day Workshop, June 1-6. For details and to sign up call or go online. 7:00pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-269-6389 GerLyons.net

NA WAHINE O KALANI KAANAPALI GOLF TOURNEY – Wed. Jun 6. Na Wahine O Kalani will hold their first annual ‘Golf Tourney’ benefit. Sign up as a single player or in groups of four. The tournament will include food and drink on the course, an ultimate swag bag and cart and range balls. There will also be an Awards Reception, a Pro Athlete Silent Auction and more. Proceeds benefit Na Wahine O Kalani, scholarship fund dedicated to empowering the young and emerging female athletes of Hawaii. $350 Single Player and $1,400 Foursome Package. 7:30am. Kaanapali Golf Resort, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 866-454-4653; Kaanapaligolfcourses.com; Nawahineokalani.org

KAPALUA WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 8 – Sun. Jun 10. The annual festival is now in its 37th year. It brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture for a magical weekend on the shores of Kapalua. Schedule is: Friday, June 8: Festival Golf Tournament, 7am at The Bay Course; Regional Focus: Sand and Fog Santa Maria Valley Wine Seminar and Tasting, 12:30-2pm at Merriman’s; Varietal Focus: Let’s Be Franc! World Cabernet Franc Wine Seminar and Tasting, 3-4:30pm at The Ritz-Carlton; and The Grand Tasting Kapalua Style, 6-9pm at Montage. Sunday, June 10: Varietal Focus: Champagne and Caviar Wine Seminar and Tasting, 11am-12:30pm; Cooking Demonstration with Celebrity Chef Hubert Keller, 1-3pm; Varietal Focus: World Famous Pinot Noir Wine Seminar and Tasting, 3:30-5pm; and the Seafood Festival, 6-9pm at The Ritz-Carlton. Kapalua Wine and Food Festival, (Kapalua, Lahaina); Kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com

THE CRYSTAL METHOD – Sun. Jun 10. Electronic music underwent a renaissance in the aughts, rising out of the warehouses and blank spaces and overtaking the biggest festival fields in the world. The Crystal Method followed a similar trajectory since their formation. The Grammy-nominated, platinum-certified trailblazing duo (Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland) set the stage for the genre-mashing electronic sounds that will fuel the current zeitgeist. $20 – $35. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI FILM FESTIVAL 2018 – Wed. Jun 13 – Sun. Jun 17. Taste of Summer takes place on Wednesday, June 13th from 5-7pm at the Grand Wailea. Taste of Chocolate is on Friday, June 15th from 10pm-Midnight at Four Season Resort Maui at Wailea. The Taste of Wailea is on Saturday, June 16th from 4:30-7pm at Wailea Golf Academy. For more information and/or to purchase tickets go online. 5:00pm. Maui Film Festival; Mauifilmfestival.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 3

HAWAII SMALL BUSINESS CONFERENCE – Thu. May 3. The County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and Maui Economic Development Board will present the 2nd annual Hawaii Small Business Conference, Business owners, managers, start-up’s and entrepreneurs interested in increasing their business knowledge, sharpening their professional skills, expanding their business network, and/or taking their business to the next level are encouraged to attend. For more information and to register call or go online. 808-875-2300; $30 – $95. 8:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.orgl; HawaiiSmall.Biz.

OUTDATED PHONE DIRECTORY RECYCLING CONTEST – Wed. Apr 25 – Wed. May 30. Hawaiian Telcom Directory publisher, Vival partners with Maui and neighbor islands schools for the 10th Annual Outdated Phone Directory Recycling Contest and Environmental Awareness Campaign. Schools are asked to collect outdated phone directories, and bring them to school or designated drop off location. The 100 percent recyclable materials will be converted into new products, keeping them out of our landfills. All participating schools will receive a cash prize with one grand prize winner. Go online for drop-off locations, hours, and list of participants. Call to arrange for a bulk pick up. 7:00am. Vival; 808-833-2018; Smallbizbigoutcome.com/neighbor-islands

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. May 3. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. May 3. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. May 3. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, MAY 4

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. May 4. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAORI HEALING MAUI MAY 2018 – Fri. May 4 – Sun. May 13. Husband and wife team Audie and Caroline Beazley are from Aotearoa, New Zealand. They’re inviting the public to attend Maori Healing Workshops and RomiRomi Bodywork. Introduction will take place on May 4. There will be two workshops: Fundamentals from May 5-6 and Integrative Healing from May 12-13. There will also be private sessions available. 4pm. Hoomana Spa Maui, (1550 Piiholo Rd., Makawao); 808-573-8256; Intuitiveart.co.nz

2018 TEEN EXPO – Fri. May 4. Presented by The County of Maui and the Boys and Girls Club of Maui, the public is invited to the 7th annual fun and interactive Teen Expo. The event will feature awesome giveaways, raffles for great prizes, a photo booth, and live performances by Nuff Sedd, MC Mackie Mac and more. Free. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, MAY 5

NA HOLO WAHINE 5K RUN/1 MILE WALK – Sat. May 5. Valley Isle Road Runners (VIRR) present Maui’s only all women’s event. Race will include a 5k Run, 1-Mile Walk and a Mother-Daughter Race. There will be food, refreshments, giveaways and an awards ceremony following the race. Registration is $15-35 with proceeds to go directly to the Maui Farm, a community-based nonprofit organization. 8am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Virr.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Sat. May 5. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. May 5. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BOYS’ DAY CELEBRATION – Sat. May 5. Celebrate Kodomo-no-hi (Boys’ Day) with carp fish crafts, special meet and greet with Captain America and Jedi characters, family entertainment and door prizes. Additionally, the first 200 keiki will receive free balloons. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BECOME CIRCULAR BEACH CLEANUP – Sat. May 5. Join the Become Circular Task Force every first Saturday and help clear the ocean of plastics. Check in at the Pop Up tent near the Kahului Harbor (Look for blue and green task force flags on the road). Immediately following the clean up the team will celebrate the work with a Zero Waste provided lunch. 9:00am. Veterans Peace Park, (Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); Becomecircular.org

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY – Sat. May 5. It’s that time of year again when Maui Comics gives out free comics. It’s also the annual Bruce Ellsworth memorial auction and local artist will be joining in the day to talk about their current projects. 10:00am. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (115 S Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. May 5. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. May 5. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

JUDY’S GANG TAP – Sat. May 5. Enjoy a live tap performance of Judy’s Gang along with informative practices about child safety. No Fee. 1:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. May 5. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, MAY 6

SPRING CRAFT FAIR – Sun. May 6. Come to the QKC’s popular holiday craft fair in the west parking lot. There will be over 100 vendors showcase their crafts. 9:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. May 6. Shop for Maui-made products while enjoying live, island style performances. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

JAZZ WITH PREM BROSIO AND FRIENDS – Sun. May 6. Rising star artist, Prem Brosio, headlines Sunday Jazz with Friends on the main stage. As a professional guitarist and music educator, Prem performs around the island as a soloist, is a member of the Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra and Maui Chamber Orchestra Chorus. 11:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MYSTICISM ON MAUI WITH DAVID SOLOMON – Sun. May 6. As part of his North America teaching tour, internationally acclaimed, globally-roaming scholar, teacher, writer and translator from Australia will teach about Mysticism. Join David as he explores Kabbalistic texts to help you discover how to realize the infinite potential of every present moment. There will also be a two-day workshop on May 7-8 for those interested in diving deeper into the mystical secrets. $20. 6pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia).

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. May 6. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

REIKI RELIEF LOW-COST COMMUNITY CLINIC – Sun. May 6. Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that involves laying-on-of-hands. The healing energy works to restore balance and strength to the energy body and helps to cleanse the energy system of lower frequencies that contribute to emotional and physical pain, disharmony and dis-ease. Cost is $20 for 30-minute session. 1pm. Reiki Relief Clinics at POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-385-9044; Reikireliefclinics.com

MONDAY, MAY 7

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. May 7. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. May 7. Sandy Callender will show how using traditional yoga postures, breath work and practice will bring you greater flexibility and strength. Donation. 8am. Waipulani Park, (South Kihei Rd.); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

COSMIC EXPLORER SERIES: INSPIRATION AND WONDER – Mon. May 7. In connection with the Young Creatives: Intergalactica exhibit taking place from May 14-June 9, Maui’s own celestial explorer Harriet Witt, will present a talk ‘The Sky Underneath Us… Is Where The Sun Is At Night.’ The next two series’ will take place on May 14 and 21. Cost is $20 per series. There will also be a Cosmic Explorer Field Trip on May 15 at no cost. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TUESDAY, MAY 8

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue, Wed & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. May 8. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

WEST MAUI COMMUNITY DISASTER PLANNING MEETING – Wed. May 9. WMTA invites the public to the May HHARP meeting for the West Maui Emergency Plan. Speakers will include General Bruce Oliveira, Hawaii State Department of Defense, Community Programs Director, along with Joe Pluta, Vice President/President Emeritus, West Maui Taxpayers Association, and Dennis Terpin, Ph.D, O.H.S.T., FEMA/DHS Certified Master Level Instructor. Together they will lead the upcoming meeting to discuss the Draft of the West Maui Emergency Plan. Free. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); Westmaui.org

MAUI WAENA INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL BAND – Wed. May 9. Support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists! See the next generation of Maui Waena Intermediate School Band students perform for the annual School Band Concert series. Free. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. May 9. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sun, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Tue, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Fri, Jasmine Rice 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 3-6pm; Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Thu, Bad Kitty 8pm-12am; Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6-8pm; Fri, Micah 4-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Andrew Corradini 6-8pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Alex Segovia 4-6pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Fri, Kihei Cowboys 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Queen Kaahumanu Center – Thu, Lokelani Intermediate School Band Concert 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Emmanuel Lutheran School Band Concert 6-7:30pm; (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Jimbolaya 5-7pm; Fri, Murray Thorne 5-5pm; Sat, Maui Beach Boys 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com