MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 23rd-October 30th, 2019

BIG SHOWS

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES PRESENTS KOA – Thu. Oct 24. Relax under the shade trees and enjoy the smooth melodies, striking harmonies on guitar, bass and ‘ukulele of Koa members: Allen Koa, ‘Aiau Koa, Mark Vaught, and Richard Bissen as they treat you to some old time Hawaiian music. Limited seating is provided; mats, blankets or low beach chairs are welcome. Free 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org

FRIDAY DJ SET W/ BRANDON O’COLMAIN – Fri. Oct 25. This week features Brandon O’Colmain. Lounge vibes. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

OKAIDJA OFROSO – Fri. Oct 25. Born into a family of musicians and storytellers in the village of Kokrobite on the west coast of Ghana, Okaidja Afroso is a singer, guitarist, percussionist, and dancer deeply connected to the musical traditions of the African diaspora and devoted to bringing together diverse modes of expression in pursuit of global harmony. He will be joined by Boinor Titus Nartey and Manavihare Fiaindratov on percussion and vocals. Tickets: $35, $45; kids 12 and under half price. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

STEVE VON LINNE EXPRESS BAND – Fri. Oct 25. It’s a dance party with the Steven Von Linne Express Band playing Brazilian, rock, funk and Latin music from the ‘70s-’90s. Tickets: $15/advance; $20/door. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

THE SYNDICATE – Fri. Oct 25. Maui’s hottest alternative/hard rock band, The Syndicate hits North Shore again. The night will also feature Maui’s Best DJ Illz. 21+. $10 cover. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

HAPA: THE ORIGINAL DUO – Sun. Oct 27. The phenomenal response to the reunion concerts of the original HAPA Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i continues as a seventh show is added. Special guests Eric Gilliom and Anthony Pfluke will join the concert. Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MANA‘O RADIO BLUES REVIEW & BBQ! – Sun. Oct 27. Mana’o Radio continues their celebration of being voted Maui’s number one radio station by doing it with the blues! The Jimmy Dillon Band along with special guests, John Cruz, Steve Grimes, Benny Uyetake, Dayan Kai, Ronald Metoyer, Karrie O’Neill, Joie Yasha, Renee DeAhl, Stevan Holt, and Michael Elam will be the entertainment for the afternoon. And Mulligan’s will fire up the grills with a special BBQ menu. $20. Advance tickets available at Eventbrite. Proceeds benefiting Mana‘o Radio. 2pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Manoradio.com

STAGE SHOWS

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Thu. Oct 24, Mon. Oct 28. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829.

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Oct 24. Lap Steel guitar at it’s best, Gerry Valdriz is joined by friends to perform in a living room. Free. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Oct 24. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

SEABURY HALL’S FALL MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Oct 24. Seabury Hall’s Music Department invites the public to enjoy their fall concert featuring their 7pm. ‘A‘ali‘ikunoua Creative Arts Center, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Oct 24, Fri. Oct 25, Sat. Oct 26, Sun. Oct 27, Mon. Oct 28, Tue. Oct 29, Wed. Oct 30. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic. $69. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

ROCK OF AGES ‘MIDDLE SCHOOL EDITION’ – Fri. Oct 25, Sat. Oct 26, Sun. Oct 27. Maui OnStage Youth Theater presents “Rock of Ages,” a squeaky-clean teen adaptation of the original. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 26. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance. Free. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI IMPROV SHOW – Sun. Oct 27. This month, special guest performer and Maui Improv co-founder, Mark Belzman, joins the zany show. 7pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

MUSIC FOR STRING QUARTET (+ 1) – Sun. Oct 27. The concert will feature Rona Landrigan (violin), AeKyong Yoon (violin), Teresa Skinner, (viola), and more. $10. 3pm. Kihei Baptist Chapel, (1655 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6371; Mauichamberorchestra.org

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Oct 28. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Oct 29. Master of Magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

KARAOKE WITH CASEY JONES – Tue. Oct 29. Karaoke with the best host KJ / DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! Free. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

OPEN COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Oct 29. Are you funny? Or think you are funny? Well you just might be the next top comedian. 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/ NATHAN AWEAU – Wed. Oct 30. This week’s slack show will feature three time Na Hoku Hanohano Male Vocalist of the Year Aweau. 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.);

MAUI FOODIE

AIPONO WINE DINNER – Thu. Oct 24. Enjoy an exquisite four-course meal by chef de cuisine Alvin Savella paired with fine wines from Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants. Some of the menu offerings include: ulu risotto truffle, spiced candied mac nuts, citrus cured kampachi, kalbi demi, kiawe crumble, and much more. $145. ($25 from each dinner supports UH–Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program & UH Maui Food Innovation Center). Call for reservations. Reception: 5:30pm. Dinner: 6pm. Humuhumu at Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

BEATS AND EATS W/ CHEF JOJO AND DJ ELIZA – Fri. Oct 25. Enjoy the freshest fruits of the sea as chef Jojo Vasquez and his talented team turn the Chef’s Counter into a seafood action station. DJ Eliza is on duty for your listening pleasure. 5pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Oct 25. Every Friday enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/Adults; Half-Off/Keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliTerrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Oct 25. Super Fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Oct 25, Tue. Oct 29, Wed. Oct 30. Tue, Wed & Fri. Get you vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. Free. 8am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

OLUKAI STORE GRAND OPENING AT WHALERS VILLAGE – Fri. Oct 25. Celebrate the opening of the first OluKai store on Maui. We welcome the community to join us for a special celebration on the lawn of the Whalers Village courtyard Level one. Enjoy complimentary live music and bites by chef Sheldon Simeon, chef Isaac Bancaco, and chef Mark “Gooch” Noguchi while getting a peek at the new beautiful store and products. Enjoy Haku Lei making inside the story and talk story with the artist and talent who brought the store to life. The new Whalers Village location features floor-to-ceiling OluKai craft, comfort and island style. Free. 6pm. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy. Space H-5, Lahaina);

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Oct 26. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Oct 26, Sun. Oct 27. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days 11am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900.

KANOA & RABBITT DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 26. Special dinner set. No cover. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Oct 26, Wed. Oct 30. Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Join this fun community event with free samples and live Hawaiian style music. Located in Napili, just across the highway from the Napili Plaza. From Lahaina, go north on Hwy 30, turn right on Napilihau. Free. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Oct 27. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/RHYTHM SON’S – Sun. Oct 27. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Rhythm Son’s, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Oct 27. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Oct 28. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique Mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

FLATBREAD FOR MAUI HISTORICAL SOCIETY/ HALE HO‘IKE‘IKE AT THE BAILEY HOUSE FUNDRAISER – Tue. Oct 29. Eat pizza and help support Maui Historical Society/Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House. During the nights fundraiser a special silent auction will be available for bidding, with items including lei pupu Ni‘ihau, lei hulu hat band, lau hala jewelry, and more. A portion of the money from every pizza sold between 5-9pm will be donated to the non-profit. 5pm. The Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 29. All Day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THROWBACK TUESDAYS – Tue. Oct 29. Good vibes and a little nostalgia bringing the best of the ‘70s & ‘80s and a $6 menu, offering call liquor drinks, shooters, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken quesadilla, pork tacos, and broccoli & truffle cheese! And staring at 10pm is late night jam with DJ RON. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 29. Vintage Tiki cocktails made contemporary by Luana Mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawaii’s most made drink, the Mai Tai, got its roots. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Oct 30. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Oct 30. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Price is: $179. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required $179. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Oct 30. All day stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

ART SCENE

CALL FOR ARTISTS: 10TH ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS EVENT 2020 – Sign Up Before November 1st. Now seeking artists to participate in the 2020 MOS event. Mauiopenstudios.com

ART & ACTIVISM: AN EXHIBITION ABOUT CHANGE – Until Oct 31. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ROBERT GANN – Until Oct 31. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

MALAMA WAO AKUA 2019 EXHIBIT – Until Nov 8. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Until Dec 27. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Until Dec 28. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Oct 24. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid images. 1pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Oct 24. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale. Free.11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.);

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Oct 24, Tue. Oct 29, Wed. Oct 30. Portraits: babies, children, pets, and more. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

WOOD SIGN WORKSHOP – Thu. Oct 24. Create a one of a kind wood sign project! $45. 5:30pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St. Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

AMANDA SCOTT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Oct 25. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott experience supports the diversity of her art. 1pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

BASKET WEAVING WORKSHOP – Sat. Oct 26. Learn Ulana Lau Niu, the Hawaiian ancient art of weaving coconut fronds. $60. 1pm & 5:30pm Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St. Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

FLORA & FAUNA: THE ART OF BOTANICAL DYEING – Sat. Oct 26. Learn how to harvest color with local artist Taylor Binda. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat & Sun. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Lahainaarts.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Oct 27. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina)

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 27. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.)

RICHARD DIGIACOM AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Oct 27. Known for his innovative approach to coloration Richard DiGiacomo is a master of his craft. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Oct 28. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

CECILIA CHENAULT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Tue. Oct 29. Oil paintings, both plein air and portraiture, capture the natural beauty of Chenault’s subjects 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Oct 30. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

OFFERING SPONSORED ADOPTION FEES – Due to a recent influx of cats, the Maui Humane Society announces that adoption fees on all adoptable cats six months and older are being sponsored. 11am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); [email protected]; 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

AKAKU UPSTAIRS: THE HISTORY AND ART OF HULA IMPLEMENT MAKING – Kapono and Kanoenani Kamaunu, owners of Na Kani O Hula, LLC and Halau Manaiakalani will be discussing the art & history of hula implement making. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PUB QUIZ – It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

TALK STORY WITH DR. FERN DUVALL II – Maui Nui Program Manager, DLNR/DOFAW Ecosystems Protection and Management, Dr. Fern Duvall II. 5pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – In association with Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, Hi THAI, pop up vendors, food trucks and entertainment. 5pm. Wailuku Town

WAI.KAI WEEK – And Sat. Oct 26. Inspiring Hawaiian culture & environmental stewardship, celebrating wai (freshwater) and kai (saltwater) where two realms meet. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-270-7075; Mauioceancenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – And Tue. Oct 29. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

FIREFIGHTING AND FIRE SAFETY DEMONSTRATION – Held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week the Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety hosts Maui’s largest firefighting and fire safety demonstrations. 9:30am. War Memorial Events Arena, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Kahului); 808-876-4695

OCTOBER BROWN BAG LUNCH: PSYCHIATRIC MEDICATIONS, PART 2 – Maui Family Guidance Center’s Clinical Director Dr. Adam Coles, MD will take you on a tour through the major classes of medications used in psychiatry. 12pm. J. Walter Cameron Center Auditorium, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-6461; Mentalhealthhawaii.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – A remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. Free 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

GRANDCARES FALL 2019 CLASSES – Saturdays Until Nov 2. For grandparents raising grandkids. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-269-7396; [email protected]

2019 ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S® – Join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Starting with an exercise warm up by Yanagida Fitness, a Flower Ceremony, and a performance by Maui Taiko, participants will walk together for approximately 3 miles in Keopuolani Park. Following the Walk will be a live DJ, refreshments, and a lucky draw giveaway. 7am. Boys and Girls Club, (100 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); Alz.org/walk/Hawaii

MAUI SENIOR FAIR ‘CONNECT, CREATE, CONTRIBUTE’ – The Maui Economic Opportunity 46th annual event will feature entertainment by Malanai, Enhance Fitness, Dance International, and Pa‘ani. The fair will offer resource exhibits, educational info, health services, giveaways and prizes, food and special items. 7:30am. War Memorial Gym, (1580 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-249-2970; Meoinc.org

NECTAR IN SONG CEREMONY – An evening of blissful songs and music. $20. 7pm. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Maui-yoga.com

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP JOB FAIR – Looking for a new career? Stop by and see what businesses are ready to hire. For more info contact Charly at 808-877-5566 ext. 830 or email [email protected] 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului)

TOGETHER FOR OUR KEIKI SPECIAL EDUCATION CONFERENCE – Sat. Oct 26. The conference will cover topics related to special education eligibility, evaluations, and advocacy. $20. 8am. Kihei Charter School, (650 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-446-4561; Forourkeiki.com

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER ON HAMAKUA LANDS – Volunteer with the Pacific Whale Foundation and Sierra Club Maui for a community service outing to remove trash and keep coastal trails open on 267 acres. Free. 9am. Ha‘iku Community Center, (Pilialoha St., Ha‘iku); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – And Sun. Oct 27. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.,); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. 9am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FAMILIES DAY OUT – Take a moment to stop and smell the lavender and spend quality time together as a family while enjoying a mini-bouquet making and a walking tour! $10. Advance reservations are required. Ali’i Kula Lavender, (1100 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-878-3004; Aliikulalavender.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Stop by the shelter and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

THE 2019 ALOHA CLASSIC: ‘CAN KAI BE KING?’ – And Mon. Oct 28, Tue. Oct 29, Wed. Oct 30. The most prestigious windsurfing event on earth: The Aloha Classic, returns with big wave innovator Kai Lenny. Ho‘okipa Beach Park, (Mile #9 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); Internationalwindsurfingtour.com

Monday, October 28

END YOUR DOGS ANXIETY – At least 46 percent of all dogs suffer from some type of anxiety. There are many different types of anxiety that dogs can suffer from including separation anxiety, noise anxiety, and age-related anxiety. 10:30pm. (214 Ho‘okele, Kahului)

FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 COMMUNITY BUDGET MEETING – Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration will host a community meeting to receive comments and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. 5pm. Helene Hall, (174 Keawa Pl., Hana); 808-270-7855; Mauicounty.gov

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauimall.com

KIRTAN, ASTROLOGY, GUIDED MEDITATION – Join Neeraja-ji and Juliet Butters Doty and listen to latest astrology update with your chart in turn and experience a palpable mediation. $20. 4pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-280-2833; 808-359-8676; Unwindthesoul.com

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT – Old school gamers, nostalgic junkies, and just folks who want to have some good ‘ol fun come for your chance to win some sweet prizes! 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TALK STORY ABOUT YOUR CORAL REEF AND OCEAN WATER QUALITY CONCERNS – The meeting will give participants a chance to share the issues relating to our coastal areas that they find of greatest importance and to discuss ideas for projects and programs that would benefit Mauiʻs beaches and reefs. 5:30pm. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); Mauireefs.org

TOUCHDOWNS FOR TATAS – Once again, Marty Dread will be rocking the house for the 6th annual Touchdown for Tatas event! Make sure to wear your PINK and support Maui’s cancer community. 12pm. The Beach House Bar & Grill at Sands of Kahana, (4299 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina)

VOLUNTEER W/ HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. 7:30am. South Maui locations, 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

Tuesday, October 29

BINGO! – Beer, food, and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

EXPLORE THE GREAT OUTDOORS – Explore the great outdoors and enjoy the pristine beauty of the farm by taking an easy, informative walking tour. Advance reservations are required. Ali‘i Kula Lavender, (1100 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-878-3004; Aliikulalavender.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in 8 rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

KIDS AIKIDO UPCOUNTRY MAUI – The instructor is Joni Jackson, 6th dan with Hawaii Ki Federation. $25. 6pm. Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St.); 808-283-9226; Mauiaikido.com

RAINDROP TECHNIQUE – Learn the Raindrop Technique with Applied Vitaflex using Essential Oils! 10am. 808 Wellness Center and Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325

TRIVIA NIGHT – Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WEST MAUI EMERGENCY PLANNING MEETING – Mayor Michael Victorino will discuss the West Maui emergency planning with the community. 5:30pm. Keopuolani Hall of Waiola Church, (535 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-661-7990; Westmaui.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

BUDDHA READS BOOK CLUB MEETING – Reading the book “The Delight of Being Ordinary” by Roland Merullo. 5pm. Wailuku Buddhist Temple, (1828 E Vineyard St.); 719-200-7300; [email protected]

MODULAR STUDIO TRAINING – Students will be introduced to the new training program, tour the studio, and learn a little bit about the various positions and tasks involved in recording a program for broadcast. 5:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

TOUCHDOWN: IT’S FOOTBALL

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Football Sunday & Bloody Mary bar. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sat, Gary Larson 6-8pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Gibran Vicente 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Mon, Christine, Brian, and Andrea 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Maylee Trio 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

MERRIMAN’S KAPALUA – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sat, Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh and Piilani 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kaleo Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagekapalua.com. Thu, Joe Benedett 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com. Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Mon, Adrian Trevino 7-10pm

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm

GANNON’S – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Sat, Gina Martinelle, Jeff Bowen, & Melissa Mitchell 8pm; Sun, Jeff & Josh 8-10pm

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Thu, Brado Mamalias 7-10pm; Fri, Brado Mamalias 7-10pm; Sat, Brado Mamalias 7-10pm; Sun, Hoaloha Westcott 5-7pm

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:45-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, DJ Sweet Beets 4:30-6:30pm

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire’s Acoustic Songwriter Showcase 6:30-8:30pm

SANSEI KIHEI – (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004. Thu, Joe Chee 10pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com. Thu, Kika Kila with Gerry Valdriz and Friends 11am-12:30pm

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events