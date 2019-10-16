MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 17th-October 23rd, 2019

BIG SHOWS

‘90S NIGHT W/ DJ JORALIEN – Fri. Oct 18. A totally tubular ‘90s party. It’s so, so fresh with DJ Joralien. 21+. $10. Doors: 9:30pm. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS: 2-YEAR ANNIVERSARY! – Fri. Oct 18. They’re turning 2! Come celebrate with Kimo Nevius as he performs an acoustic show featuring songs from his album Rolling Down to Old Maui, new material from his band Promised Road, and old favorites. Money raised will go to Maui School Slippah Solace to help provide footwear for students in Maui County Schools. Come and give a cash donation OR bring slippahs! 2-4pm. Wailuku Coffee Co., (26 N Market St.); Kimosongs.com

FRIDAY NIGHT VINYL W/DJ BOOMSHOT – Fri. Oct 18. Going old school… That’s right! Oceanfront partying with DJ Boomshot. A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

KANEKOA – Fri. Oct 18. ‘Ukulele powered Hawaiian, reggae, fusion, and rock with Na Hoku-winner Kanekoa. 8pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Oct 18. Enjoy a night of tropical latin dance music with Dr.Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. BYOB event. Cover: $10/adults, $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm. Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia);

ONO GRIMES BAND – Fri. Oct 18. Serving up a musical cuisine of sultry and jazz-infused blues, Latin, rock, R&B, with a dash of swing live is Steve Grimes, Dave Fraser, Tim Hackbarth, Jim Cullen, and Kerry. Their musical stew of styles ranging from hot and spicy New Orleans funk to cool and tasty samba along with great cuisine is sure to make an evening in Wailea a must. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

SHWAYZE – Fri. Oct 18. Raised on the beaches of Southern California, Aaron Smith became known to the world simply as Shwayze following a massive music breakout in 2008. Opening with guests Jahsun & Friends. 21+. $18 Tickets available at Eventbrite. 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SWING & SOUL DANCE PARTY – Fri. Oct 18. Maui’s Swing Queen Louise Lambert, Ron Metoyer, and members of Island Soul Band Josh Greenbaum and Barney Cortinez will treat the crowd to some old school soul, Motown, and funky blues. Snacks, desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. BYOB. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-205-3971; Louiselambert.com

TONY BENNETT CLASSIC SONGS & THE BIG BAND SOUND WITH JOHN WILT – Fri. Oct 18. Crooner John Wilt will present a one-man show featuring Tony Bennett’s greatest hits, like “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and much more. The concert will also feature Maui Academy of Performing Arts dance instructor, Yezzi. $10. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

UNCLE WILLIE K. – Fri. Oct 18. Acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country and even opera, Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K entertains. $5 cover. 9pm. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

VIBE LIVE! W/ JUSTIN MORRIS & MATT DEL OLMO – Fri. Oct 18. They’re back! These two talented musicians return show off their love for music. Justin Morris (dobro, guitar, vocals) and Matt Del Olmo (guitar, banjo, vocals). 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

MAUI LILIKO‘I FESTIVAL – Sat. Oct 19. Celebrate West Maui’s local abundance at the 2nd annual Liliko‘i Festival. Enjoy foods made with local liliko‘i, games, local vendors Prasad Soul Food, Aloha Raw, Sattvic Kitchen, Leaf & Limb, Auntie Fifi, and more. The day will also include music by George Kahumoku Jr., Moso Ulii, The Hemptations, Lilikoi Homestead Band, and The Timmins Sisters. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (Napilihau and Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-446-4561; Napilifarmersmarket.com

HULA GRILL’S KEIKI ‘UKULELE CONTEST – Sat. Oct 19. Strum on down to the 23rd annual Keiki ‘Ukulele Contest and see performances by youth ‘ukulele players from kindergarten through high school. The contest gives Hawai‘i’s keiki the chance to perform on stage in front of a live audience.10am. Hula Grill, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON AND THE STRANGERS – Sat. Oct 19. Here is a special benefit concert with country music living legend Kris Kristofferson in the Castle Theater. Joining the show are The Strangers with Scott Joss (on fiddle and vocals), Doug Colosio (keyboards, vocals) and Jeff Ingraham (drums). $15-$125, with a limited number of $500 VIP tickets available. The concert is a benefit for Na Keiki O Emalia and the MACC. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE W/ STEPHANIE FALCONE – Sat. Oct 19. Enjoy a collective of Maui local singer-songwriters as you enjoy late night food and drinks. Hosted by Stephanie Falcone who also will perform her originals like “Over You” oceanfront. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

JEFF & JOSH COUNTRY JAMS – Sun. Oct 20. Be sure to wear your boots and jam out with your favorite cowboys Jeff & Josh for a special night of country music. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

LINEAGE’S 1ST ANNIVERSARY BABY LUAU – Sun. Oct 20. Celebrating their one year anniversary with games, face painting, door prizes, and food. Lunch service is available from 12-3pm along with entertainment by Anuahi: Dylan and Gabe priced at $35 and includes one non-alcoholic beverage. Dinner is 5-8pm, featuring Glen from Maoli for $45 and also includes one non-alcoholic beverage. There will also be a no host bar featuring specialty cocktails. Call for reservations and to purchase tickets. Complimentary valet parking. Lineage, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND FRIENDS – Sun. Oct 20. Good vibes, food, and drink. It’s an evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Friends Free 6pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

TRIO CON BRIO COPENHAGEN – Sun. Oct 20. Acknowledged as one of the finest piano trios in the world, Trio con Brio consists of Korean-born sisters, Soo-Kyung Hong (cello) and Soo-Jin Hong (violin), along with Danish pianist, Jens Elvekjaer. The Trio will play a selection of works by Haydn, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky for piano trio. Tickets: $40-$50, half price kids 12 and under. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ADRIAN TREVINO – Mon. Oct 21. An outstanding blend of classic rock and blues. 7pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

CASANOVA’S FAMOUS LADIES NIGHT 2.0 – Wed. Oct 23. Come dance the night away with DJs Kurt and TRVR as they preside over the turntables. $10. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

PRE-HALLOWEEN FUN!

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL – Until Sun. Nov 3. Taking all the elements of the cult classic films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness combining them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes… and all to music. Tickets: $30/GA; $40/Splash Zone. Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Halloween will have two showtimes, 7pm and 10pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Proartsmaui.com

FALL PUMPKIN PATCH 2019 – Daily until Oct. 31. Come and pick your own pumpkin, available in different sizes, colors, and varieties, along with decorative gourds, Indian corn, and a large selection of carving tools and fun stuff to accessorize. Enjoy the children’s garden, farm animals, and corn maze too! 9am. Kula Country Farms, (6240 Kula Hwy); 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com

HALLOWEEN COSTUME PROMENADE – Thu. Oct 17. Looking for the perfect outfit for Halloween, then check out all the hottest costumes on Maui in action! They got every shape and size, including some of their expert makeup artists fine work! Stay after and grab a drink at one of the many surrounding bars on location! 9-11:45pm. The Love Shack, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-0303; Theloveshackmaui.com

HAUNTED HA‘IKU HIKE UPCOUNTRY’S HISTORIC GHOST TOUR – Fridays until Oct 25. Take a one mile stroll in the twilight, explore eerie waterways and ancient caves, visit the ghouls and specters that haunt Upcounty, hear and experience spooky tales of old Hawai‘i, and discover the hidden secrets of Maui’s dark past. By reservation only at [email protected] Awalau Farms, (1008 Awalau Rd.); 808-878-8091; Hauntedhaikuhike.com

PUMPKIN FESTIVAL – Fri. Oct 18. The 22nd annual Pumpkin Festival returns, featuring a pumpkin patch, laser tag, more fun games, local crafters, the Country Store, a silent auction and book sale, and much more. Amy Hanaiali‘i and Sione Liti & Friends will provide the tunes while Food Trucks like Maui Fresh Streatery, Teppanyaki To Go, and Poi Mochi are there to fill your opu. 4-9pm. Emmanuel Lutheran School, (520 One St., Kahului).

TRUNK O TREAT – Fri. Oct 18. Family fun for all with trick o’ treating, and haunted hall, music, games, food and more. 6pm. Waiola Church, (535 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-661-4349.

KIDS SPOOKTACULAR SILENT DISCO – Sun. Oct 20. Come in costume and jam to kid-friendly tunes. Open to children 3-14 and must be accompanied by an adult. $15 entry fee includes headphones. Limited tickets. Call or text Suzie. 6:30pm. 808 Gymnastics, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 970-306-5627

FREE MOVIE NIGHT: COCO – Tue. Oct 22. Young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. 6:30pm. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. $69. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Oct 17. Lap steel guitar at its best, Gerry Valdriz is joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. Free. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Oct 17. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

SONGS OF FRANK SINATRA & THE BIG BAND SOUND WITH JOHN WILT – Thu. Oct 17. Crooner John Wilt will present a one-man show featuring 32 of Frank Sinatra classic songs with the big band sound. Here hit’s like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Luck Be A Lady” and much more. The concert will also feature Puremotions Dance & Entertainment artistic director, Yezzi. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAUI STARS ONSTAGE! – Fri. Oct 18. Here’s an evening of fabulous entertainment with many of Maui’s favorite theater and music artists as the stage comes alive with The Hula Honeys, The Kit Kat Club, Cabaret and Cocktails, Dorothy Betts, Jim Price, Casey Hughes, Sara Jelley, Marsi Smith, Karen Stavash, Brett Wulfson, Dale Button, Charlie Dungans, Joey Schumacher, Jason Strahn, and Francis Taua. There will also be a special appearance by the Maui OnStage Youth Theater cast of “Rock of Ages.” Emcee for the evening will be Kristi Scott! All proceeds will benefit Maui OnStage. $20-$40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 19. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Oct 19. C’mon down and free your mind while the Free Range Flock take you on a farm-to-table tour of organic inspiration from your audience suggestions. Join the herd for some out-of-the-cage fun with pure improv comedy laughs, wild-crafted on the spot by the Maui’s own award-winning troupe of improv comedians. $10. Doors: 7pm. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); Mauifreerangecomedy.com

ROBERT URBAN BAND – Sat. Oct 19. It’s a British invasion of rock and roll from Robert Urban Band from the UK. Doors: 6pm. $20. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Oct 22. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/ KAWIKA KAHIAPO – Wed. Oct 23. This week’s slack show will feature six time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner Kawika Kahiapo. Hear the soothing combination of contemporary and traditional Hawaiian tunes, along with ki-ho‘alu. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: doors open at 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

DOMAINE CARNEROS WINE DINNER – Thu. Oct 17. Domaine Carneros winemaker, Eileen Crane, joins forces with Ferraro’s chef de cuisine Nicola Cavicchini. The evening begins with a reception with 2015 Brut Vintage Cuvée, followed by a four-course tasting menu offering lobster risotto, aged duck, smoked venison loin, and featuring the winery’s highly acclaimed Le Reve Blanc de Blancs, 2016 Estate Pinot Noir, and 2016 Hyde Vineyard Merlot. $165. Call for reservations. Reception: 6:30pm. Dinner: 7pm. Ferraro’s Piazza at the Four Seasons Resort Maui, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000.

WHOLE FOODS MARKET’S “5% DAY” FUNDRAISER – Thu. Oct 17. Members of the public who shop at their local Whole Foods Market will help fund their work to end childhood hunger in Hawaiʻi. Whole Foods Market will donate 5 percent of net sales to Hawai‘i Appleseed Center to fight childhood hunger in Hawai‘i and will help launch an initiative designed to support sites that offer free meals to children when school is out. Whole Food, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; Wholefoodsmarket.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Oct 18. A scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Oct 18. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Oct 18. What would chef Tylun Pang do? You don’t have to wonder, just come to this beautiful pairing of wine from around the world with island culinary selections made by chef. Live music and themed wines sets the mood. $49. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Oct 18, Tue. Oct 22, Wed. Oct 23. Get you vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Oct 19. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Oct 19, Sun. Oct 20. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm/both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukemaui.com

GRAND OPENING PARTY! – Sat. Oct 19. Free drip coffee party! Come celebrate Ha‘iku’s newest cafe and community zone with coffee, giveaways, music, and plenty aloha for all. 12pm. Wailuku Coffee Co., (810 Kokomo Rd., Ha“iku); Wailukucoffeeco.com

HAWAI‘I FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL: WICKED COCKTAILS, WICKED PLATES – Sat. Oct 19. Head down the yellow brick road into the Land of Oz for an evening of wicked good plates and beverages under the stars with a fireworks finale. Step behind the emerald curtain, and you’ll fall under the spell of bewitching dishes from 13 culinary wizards, along with winemakers’ choice vintages and mixologists’ craft cocktails that will make you feel like you can defy gravity. $225+. 6pm. Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.) Hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

KANOA & RABBITT DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 19. Special dinner set. No cover. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Oct 19 & Wed. Oct 23. Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls, and unique handcrafted items. Join this fun community event with free samples and live Hawaiian style music. Located in Napili, just across the highway from the Napili Plaza. Free. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

HAWAI‘I FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL: KEIKI IN THE KITCHEN – Sun. Oct 20. This year’s popular keiki event returns to Ka‘anapali. Headlining the event is Food Network’s “Ace of Cakes” star Duff Goldman, who will lead cupcake decorating sessions for children who sign up in advance ($10/child). Duff will be joined by more than 10 celebrity chefs for autograph sessions, and a day of fun activities such as safe trick-or-treating on “Treat Street,” coconut weaving, and succulent planting by Maui County Farm Bureau for the whole family to enjoy. 10am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); Hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

HAWAI‘I FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL: PASTA LA VISTA – Sun. Oct 20. Get a taste of la dolce vita at this six-course dinner by chefs celebrated for their mastery of Italian cuisine. Collect a new stamp in your culinary passport, traveling to the land of Italian excellence to taste authentic ingredients like extra virgin olive oil, Parmigiano Reggiano, and prosciutto. Travel around the boot, savoring traditional dishes with modern flair, perfectly paired with regional Italian vino from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. $275/GA; $550/VIP (includes cocktail reception at 5pm). 6pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, (200 Nohea Kai Dr.); Hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Oct 20. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/HAMILTON & SEBASTIAN – Sun. Oct 20. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Hamilton & Sebastian, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Oct 20. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Oct 21. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

BATTLE OF THE SEAMAN – Tue. Oct 22. All hand hoay! The most seaworthy pirates & bearded ladies have been selected to compete for the nautical challenge involving knot tying and sailor trivia for a chance to win awesome prizes like a Yeti Cooler. All deckhands contestants will receive a rash guard. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

FLATBREAD FOR MAUI AIDS FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER – Tue. Oct 22. Eat pizza and help support Maui AIDS Foundation. During the night’s fundraiser stop by their table and enter the raffle for free giveaways. A portion of the money from every pizza sold between 5-9pm will be donated to Maui AIDS Foundation to further help educate and advocate for the sexual health and well-being of the community. The Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-242-4900; Mauiaids.org

JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 22. All day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THROWBACK TUESDAYS – Tue. Oct 22. Good vibes and a little nostalgia bringing the best of the ‘70s and ‘80s and a $6 menu, offering call liquor drinks, shooters, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken quesadilla, pork tacos, broccoli & truffle cheese! And staring at 10pm is late night jam with DJ RON. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 22. Vintage tiki cocktails made contemporary by Luana Mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Oct 23. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Oct 23. All day stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

ART SCENE

CALL FOR ARTISTS: 10TH ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS EVENT 2020 – Sign up by November 1st. Now seeking artists to participate in the 2020 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming February event. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation and to register online. Mauiopenstudios.com

ART & ACTIVISM: AN EXHIBITION ABOUT CHANGE – Until Thu. Oct 31. Activists in Hawaiʻi today are working on many fronts – education, land use, sustainability, discrimination and equity, reclamation of sacred spaces, and a refocusing of our relationship to our natural environment. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MALAMA WAO AKUA 2019 EXHIBIT – Thu. Oct 17. Until Nov 8. The East Maui Watershed Partnership in collaboration with Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanaʻi, Moloka‘i, Kahoʻolawe). Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Weekdays until Fri. Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Mon-Sat, until Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. 10am-4pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

ART & ACTIVISM: ARTISTS TALKS – Thu. Oct 17. In conjunction with the Art & Activism: An Exhibition About Change, Kanani Miyamoto will discuss her work along with Paul Mullowney who will give a talk on the work of Sandow Birk, Elyse Pignolet, and himself. 12pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Oct 17. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. Free. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.);

BEGINNER’S WOOD BURNING WORKSHOP – Thu. Oct 17. Learn how to wood burn in this workshop for beginners. Choose from various designs and learn how to use a wood burning tool to embellish a cutting board. Extra wood items available for purchase. All materials are included and class will be held at Friends & Faire. $30. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Oct 17. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 1pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Oct 17, Fri. Oct 18. Showcasing a range of perfect & unique handmade jewelry at the Mahana Market. Thu. 2-7pm; Fri. 7am-3pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.,); 808-665-8282; Kensujewelry.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Oct 17, Tue. Oct 22 & Wed. Oct 23. Portraits: babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ROBERT GANN – Daily Until Thu. Oct 31. Robert Gann signature technique of “Floating Layers” captivates the eyes and the paintings actually feel different. See Robert’s works on display. 9am-5pm/daily. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

AMANDA SCOTT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Oct 18. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott experience supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her her painting techniques. 1pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat & Sun. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm/both days. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Lahainaarts.com

LEI PO‘O WORKSHOP – Sat. Oct 19. Learn how to create a lei po‘o (head lei) using the Wili method of lei making under the instruction of Krystale from Kolonahe Creations. Native foliage will be incorporated into this workshop as it is the instructor’s favorite material to work with. BYO beer or wine to sip on and enjoy while you get creative! 21+. $65. 5:30pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

MAKING PASTELS GLOW W/ CHRISTINE WAARA – Sat. Oct 19. Find out how to make your painting glow! This workshop is designed to take advantage of the fluidity of a wet underpainting and the texture of pastels. Students will learn to create a vibrant value underpainting and then fine-tune paintings with pastels – without making mud. $75/member; $94/non-member. 10am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Oct 19. Colorful paintings, drawings, and murals. Meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person! 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

AUDRA CORNS – Sun. Oct 20. Mixed metal jeweler Audra Corns is the designer behind Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry. Creating bohemian jewelry, her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Meet Audra and see her unique designs. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Oct 20. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 20. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

RICHARD DIGIACOM AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Oct 20. Known for his innovative approach to coloration Richard DiGiacomo is a master of his craft. Creating metal-fused art by the etching of aluminum panels and color, and fused with various techniques, his technique calls for many coats of clear seals, applied to create depth and movement. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Oct 21. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

DROP-IN JEWELRY BASICS: BANGLES & RINGS – Mon. Oct 21. Hui teaching artist Julie Matheis will guide you through all the steps to create a wearable piece of jewelry – either bangles or stacking rings. No previous experience is required and you’ll walk away with a Maui-made keepsake – and new metalsmithing skills! $55/member; $59/non-member. 12:30pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CECILIA CHENAULT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Tue. Oct 22. Oil paintings, both plein air and portraiture, capture the natural beauty of Chenault’s subjects with illuminating color and realistic renderings. She is inspired by nature, human emotions and ancient wisdom. See a collection of Cecilia work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Oct 23. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. Free 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

JEWELRY METAL STAMPING WORKSHOP – Wed. Oct 23. Jewelry Metal Stamping Workshop is an introduction class where you will learn the basics of stamping on metal to produce your own personalized jewelry with a meaningful name or date, inspirational words or phrases. $45. 5:30pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

OFFERING SPONSORED ADOPTION FEES & DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED- Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); [email protected]; 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

AKAKU UPSTAIRS: YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO BE LOVED – Thu. Oct 17. Kili Kaninau and Sanoe Kaaihue will present information on domestic violence, teen dating violence, and healthy relationships for the organization Women Helping Women. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

BROOKS MAGUIRE W/JIMMY DILLON ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE – Thu. Oct 17. Nashville recording artist Brooks Maguire breathes new life into Americana music by summoning his Gulf Coast roots with that southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country. Joining him will be Jimmy Dillon. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

CLIMATE CHANGE IN HAWAI‘I – Thu. Oct 17. Do you want to hear more about Climate Change? Dr. Chip Fletcher, the associate dean of the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, and professor of earth sciences at UH Manoa will be speaking about climate change in Hawai‘i. The public is welcome to attend. 12pm. Merriman’s Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

DREAM CIRCLES – Thu. Oct 17. Learn to interpret your own dreams using active dreaming easy 4-step technique. Share a night dream with the group, practice interpreting your own and others dreams, and experience a “waking dream” (lucid dream). Taught by Lalena L. Vann. 10am. The Sacred Garden, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-757-8761; Activedreamingmaui.com

MANAGE YOUR MONEY WISELY – Thu. Oct 17. Understanding the basics of good money management is critical to a person’s long-term financial well-being. This educational presentation provides a general outline of four common financial topics: assessing your income, expenses, savings and investing. Free 6pm. Wailuku Public Library, (High St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Librarieshawaii.org

MAUI BLOOD DRIVE – Thu. Oct 17. October is a favorite month for vampires, but knowing one in six people that enter the hospital need blood, BBH is focused on quenching the needs of Hawai‘i’s patients. Blood on the shelves saves lives. Call or go online for more information and to make an appointment. 8:30am. HP Baldwin High School, (1650 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Makawao); 808-848-4770; Bloodbanktough.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Oct 17. It’s 5 rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Oct 17. In association with Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, Hi THAI, pop up vendors, food trucks and entertainment, come discover and create a Nite life in Wailuku. 808-298-5034. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main, Wailuku);

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

MAUI MEN’S MARCH AGAINST VIOLENCE 2019 – Fri. Oct 18. Everyone in the community is invited to participate in an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. There will also be food, music, and informational services from local agencies. 3:30pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

ALOHA FRIDAY MOVIE NIGHT: UGLY DOLLS – Fri. Oct 18. Gather on Ohana Plaza with beach chairs and blankets to enjoy a free movie under the stars. Refreshments will also be available for purchase. Outlet center parking rates will be $5 for 4 hours where a portion of the proceeds benefit Boys and Girls Club Maui. 7pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

KA LIMA O MAUI JOB FAIR – Fri. Oct 18. The 8th annual job fair theme “The Right Talent, Right Now” is a celebration of these contributions. Open to everyone this is a great way for area businesses to connect with job seekers, gain added exposure, and show their commitment to an integrated workforce. 9am. Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center, (780 Onehe‘e St., Kahului); 808-281-5717; Kalimaomaui.org

MAUI BLOOD DRIVE – Fri. Oct 18. Blood on the shelves saves lives. Call or go online for more information and to make an appointment. 8am. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-848-4770; Bloodbanktough.org

NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE WEEK: HAWAIIAN WETLAND BIRDS AND HOARY BATS PRESENTATION – Fri. Oct 18. Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Free. 11am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

SOUL SHOP HAWAI‘I 2019: MINISTERING TO SUICIDAL DESPERATION – Fri. Oct 18 & Sat. Oct 19. At any given time, 1 in 25 people is thinking about suicide. Soul Shop will be broadcasting live from Saint Louis School, Honolulu for a training in learning how to effectively minister to suicidal desperation. Kahului Hongwanji, (291 Pu‘unene Ave.); 808-871-4732; Soulshophi19webinars.eventbrite.com

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA – Fri. Oct 18. A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine, a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life Genie, and the evil sorcerer Jafar. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Fri. Oct 18. help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving a significant cultural sites. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.) 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

HAWAI‘I FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL: ROY’S 22ND ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC – Fri. Oct 18. Have a swinging time at this play-and-eat benefit for IMUA Family Services. Make your way through 18 holes with celebrity chefs – including Roy Yamaguchi and Alan Wong – community leaders, and Maui pros. In between putts, you also stop at tents featuring par chefs from Maui and beyond, along with beer and cocktail stations. 11:30am. Ka‘anapali Golf Course, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); Hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

MAUI KANAKA KONVOY RIDE TO THE WEST SIDE – Sat. Oct 19. This is the second Maui Kanaka Konvoy bringing awareness to our communities. This ride is under kapu aloha. From Wailuku, riders are to meet at 9am in the War Memorial Baseball Stadium Side Parking Lot, roll out is at 10am. From Lahaina, meet at 9:30am across Puamana Beach Park (park cars along side road facing Lahaina), Rolling Out at 10:45am, and merging with Wailuku Konvoy and arriving at D.T. Fleming Beach Park. Potluck style gathering to follow. Bring your beach gear. Any and all donations received will be donated to the Kanaka Ride Share on Mauna A Wakea.

GRANDCARES FALL 2019 CLASSES – Saturdays until Nov 2. For grandparents raising grandkids. Kids classes are based on 4-H activities and designed to help self-confidence and leadership skills with fun activities. Free. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-269-7396.

2019 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS FAIR – Sat. Oct 19. Learn more about domestic violence and the resources available to the community. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ALOHA LOVE CONNECTION – Sat. Oct 19. It’s a love-dating-relationship event for singles 40+. Tickets are on sale now for Maui’s “Aloha Love Connection” – the first-of-its-kind, exclusive, premier singles event open to kama’aina and worldwide visitors… for couples who have yet to meet! $195. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; AlohaLoveConnection.com

FOR THE LOVE OF ANIMALS ANIMAL COMMUNICATION CLASS – Sat. Oct 19. You might think, if only animals could talk. In animal communication class you’ll be working with all kinds of animals from domesticated cats and dogs to wild animals including birds, whales and dolphins. Meeting once a week for four months (except during Holiday weeks). Cost: $200/month (4-months total). Classes are taught in person at a Kihei location and/or world wide by conference call. For more information contact Laura Van Wagner, at 808-280-8815 or by email [email protected]

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Oct 19. View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HOPEFEST MAUI ‘A BRIDGE TO HOPE’ – Sat. Oct 19. The 5th Annual HopeFest Maui: “A Bridge to Hope.” Proceeds from Hope Fest Maui benefits American Cancer Society Clarence T.C. Ching Hope Lodge Hawai’i for anyone who needs a place to stay while receiving cancer treatment on O‘ahu. Individual tickets are $195. For more information, to purchase tickets, or sponsorship call American Cancer Society Community Development Manager: Carlayna Nakamura at 808-244-5554 or email [email protected] 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.).

INVERSIONS YOGA WORKSHOP W/NADIA TORAMAN – Sat. Oct 19. Deepen your understanding, build strength, and have fun! Inversions are fun! However in regular classes there is often not enough time to go through the build up and progression of them. This workshop is designed to take the time to break down and understand these asanas. $30. 4pm. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave, Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Maui-yoga.com

LUNCH & LEARN: ALL ABOUT CBD – Sat. Oct 19. Learn about sources of CBD how it’s manufactured, and hear about the latest CBD research findings be researcher and author of Cannabis Pharmacy, Michael Backes. $20 registration fee includes class materials and a hot buffet lunch. 1pm. UHMC’s Leis Family Class Act Restaurant, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Allaboutcbd.eventbrite.com

MAUI CYCLE EXPLORATION NORTH SHORE NOODLE RIDE – Sat. Oct 19. Maui residents and visitors are invited to join Maui Bicycling League’s first “Noodle Ride” to raise awareness about the Safe Passing 3-Foot Law, passed in Hawaii in 2018 along with 36 other states. 8:45am. Old K-mart Parking Lot, (424 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-633-8553; Mauibike.org

NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE WEEK: SATURDAY AT THE REFUGE – Sat. Oct 19. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Join a guided bird walk along with a special presentation “Na Manu Kai – Seabirds of Maui Nui”, by Jay Penniman from Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project. Free. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

SECURE YOUR ID DAY – Sat. Oct 19. Free shredding by the Better Business Bureau: up to three bankers boxes or bags of paper. Free. 8am. Access, (821 Eha St., Wailuku,); 808-986-1022; Trust-bbb.org

STOMP OUT HUNGER – Sat. Oct 19. The 4th annual community event for a great cause, helps to feed those who are hungry on Maui. Compete in the 1 mile walk or the 5k (3.1mile) run. After the race and walk enjoy breakfast. 8am. Hale Kau Kau, (25 W Lipoa St., Kihei); Runsignup.com

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Oct 19. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT HALEAKALA W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Oct 19. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Free. 7:30am. Haleakala, (Haleakala Hwy.);

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Oct 19. Learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Free. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

KAUNOA CLASS: WRITE A BOOK IN A MONTH! -Register by Oct 20. If you have even an inch of a book in you – or one you need to revisit – join popular writing teacher Nancy (N.T. Arevalo) of Our Story Studio for a special Kaunoa class for those age 55 & better taking place Tuesdays in November. Call to register and learn more online. Kaunoa, 808-270-7308; Storystudiowriters.com

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 20. Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural celebration, featuring a hula show followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Oct 20. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 20. Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MYSTIC HOLISTIC WELLNESS FAIR & CRYSTAL SALE – Sun. Oct 20. Discover unique gifts, shop for crystals, essential oils, and more items to uplift your mind, body, and soul. There will also be many opportunities for energy tune-ups and guidance from a handful of Maui’s best healers and readers. 12pm. VFW Maui Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

RIDGE TO REEF CLEANUP AND REEF GEEKS HAZY IPA BEER RELEASE PARTY! – Sun. Oct 20.In conjunction with the 10th annual Ridge to Reef Rendezvous, participate in the ridge to reef cleanup at Mala Wharf. There’ll be underwater cleanup for scuba divers along with a beach cleanup for others, followed by a beer release party at Kohola Brewery for the limited edition “Reef Geeks Hazy IPA”, with lunch provided for those who participate in the cleanup. Advance registration is required. Call or email to participate. 9am. Maui Diving Scuba & Snorkel Center, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0633; [email protected]

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 20. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp, Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

WAI.KAI WEEK – Sun. Oct 20. Inspiring Hawaiian culture and environmental stewardship, celebrating wai (freshwater) and kai (saltwater) where two realms meet. 7am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Wailuku); 808-270-7075; Mauioceancenter.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Oct 21. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music at Center Court. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului);

VOLUNTEER W/ HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Oct 21. Spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learn about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Free. 7:30am. South Maui Locations; 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

BEAT THE GEEK: NERD TRIVIA – Tue. Oct 22. The Nerdwatch podcast and Wai Bar are teaming up to raise funds for the Upcoming 2019 Maui Comic Con! Join in a night of nerd trivia, test all that you know about nerdy pop culture! 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Oct 22. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Oct 22. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in 8 rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. Free to play and prizes given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest 6 friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

I’LL GIVE YOU A HINT TRIVIA – Tue. Oct 22. Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus enjoy a cold beer and good food in the Tasting Room. All ages welcome. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

LADIES DAY OUT – Wed. Oct 23. Put on your hat and gloves and come out for a day tour that includes a guided walking tour, aromatic lavender tea and a delicious lavender scone at leisure. (Men are welcome, too!). $10. Advance reservations are required. Times available: 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am, 1pm, and 2:30pm. Ali‘i Kula Lavender Farm, (1100 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-878-3004; Aliikulalavender.com

MAUI NATIVE HAWAIIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 2019 HUI HOLOMUA BIZ FEST – Wed. Oct 23. Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce’s 13th Annual Hui Holomua Business Fest. Guests are advised to register early because this conference always sells out. $60. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Wailuku); 808-249-0033; Mnhcoc.com

SCIENCE NIGHT: ‘TURF ALGAE – THE LAGER OF LIMU IN A SEA OF IPAS’ – Wed. Oct 23. In conjunction with the 10th annual Ridge to Reef Rendezvous, it’s Science Night at the Brewery! Donna Brown will share her experiences from 25 years of research on Kahekili reef, and new insights about the algae assemblages found there. Free. 6:30pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Wed. Oct 23. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli. Free. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd, Kula); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

TOUCHDOWN: IT’S FOOTBALL

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Football Sunday & Bloody Mary bar. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sat, Gary Larson 6-8pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Shane Dudoit 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Mon, Christine, Brian, and Andrea 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Uncle Willie K. 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com. Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

MERRIMAN’S KAPALUA – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sat, Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh and Piilani 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kaleo Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Guest Musician 5:30-8pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagekapalua.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kincaid Kupahu 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com. Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Mon, Adrian Trevino 7-10pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Natalie & Friends 8pm; Sat, Sunburn 8pm; Sun, Jeff & Josh Country Jams 8-10pm; Tue, Bluegrass and Beyond.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Thu, Brado Mamalias 7-10pm; Fri, Brado Mamalias 7-10pm; Sat, Brado Mamalias 7-10pm; Sun, Eddee Sebala 5-7pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Amber Fussle 4:30-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Kamu Kalehuawehe 6:45-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Fri, ONO Grimes Band 7-9pm.

SANSEI – (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004. Thu, Joe Chee 10pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.,); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, Sierra Carrere & Dave Elberg 5-8pm; Sun, Maui Beach Boys 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Sun, Soulful Sunday with Nara and Friends 6-8pm;

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events