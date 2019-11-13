BIG SHOWS

CHRIS DUARTE CONCERT – Thu. Nov 14. Texas Blues rocker Chris Duarte will be joined by Beth Lee and Vince Esquire. No alcohol. $20-$30. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

ROSY SIMAS DANSE: WEAVE – Thu. Nov 14. Native American choreographer Rosy Simas (Seneca) breathes life into “Weave,” a dance project drawn from the interwoven and interdependent nature of our world. Like its namesake, “Weave” traces the vibrant threads of individual and embodied stories, uniting in an interdisciplinary performance woven of story, dance, moving image, and quadraphonic sound. Tickets: $20, $35, $45; half price for kids 12 and under. 10 percent MACC member discount. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HANA LIMU FESTIVAL – Thu. Nov 14-Sat. Nov 16. The 10th annual Hana Limu Festival is a weekend of music, hula, games, arts and crafts, and a silent auction. Thursday: Film “Moananuiakea: One Ocean. One People. One Canoe” 6-10pm; Friday: “Talk Story – E Walaʻau Kakou – No Ka ‘Imi Na‘auao (Focus on Education)” 6-10pm; and Saturday: “Festival – Hands-on Keiki and ‘Ohana Activities” 10am-4pm”. Hana Bay Beach Park, (103 Keawa Pl.).

3RD FRIDAY W/ MAUI HOUSE COLLECTIVE – Fri. Nov 15. This week features MHC DJs bringing Maui’s North Shore some beach-based, feel good electronic music. Always funky, always live, always house! Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

GO FOR THE GOLD FUNDRAISER – Fri. Nov 15. Island water polo fundraising event featuring three bands, a silent auction, door prizes, vendors, and more. $25. 6:30pm. Mulligans on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); Mulligansontheblue.com

HARD DRIVING TEXAS BLUES COMES TO MAUI! – Fri. Nov 15 & Sun. Nov 17. Featuring legendary recording artist and Blues Hall of Fame Inductee! Mr. Chris Duarte and Friends will be performing with special guest Beth Lee of Breakups Band, and the Vince Esquire Band. Fridays show is at 9pm and Sundays show is at 1:30pm. $25/per show. Casanova, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

HENRY KAPONO – Fri. Nov 15. A household name throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific, Henry Kapono touches the soul with the simple honesty of his lyrics and music, that haunts you long after he leaves the stage. Stop in for Aloha Hour and enjoy some upbeat, rock-infused Hawaiian music. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

ONO GRIMES BAND – Fri. Nov 15. Serving up a musical cuisine of sultry and jazz-infused blues, Latin, rock, R&B, with a dash of swing live is Steve Grimes, Dave Fraser, Tim Hackbarth, Jim Cullen, and Kerry. Their musical stew of styles ranging from hot and spicy New Orleans funk to cool and tasty samba along with great cuisine is sure to make an evening in Wailea a must. $5 cover. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

‘!PUNK ROCK SAVES LIVES!’ BENEFIT CD RELEASE – Fri. Nov 15. Enjoy a night of punk rock music, with The Minorities, Mudcorpse, Smoked Solid Dairy, and Dead Bird. There will also be an auction and you can purchase your specially curated “Punk Rock Saves Lives” CD featuring 16 Hawaiian DIY bands. All profits go to assist Jeremy Jarvis’s ongoing holistic cancer treatments. All ages welcome. $5. 6:30pm. Request Music, (10 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com

UNCLE WILLIE K. – Fri. Nov 15. Acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country, and even opera, Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K entertains. $5 cover. 9pm. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

VIBE LIVE! WITH NATALIE NICOLE – Fri. Nov 15. Live music, craft cocktails, and good vibes, featuring Natalie Nicole! Get your groove on with the high energy classic tunes from the past and present. No cover. 9pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

FLAT JACKSON – Fri. Nov 15 & Sat. Nov 16. Come wrangle and entangle while Flat Jackson jingle-jangle in the triangle. 21+. No cover. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

CHINESE HERITAGE FESTIVAL – Sat. Nov 16. Celebrate Chinese culture with a “Taste of China”, featuring five unique Chinese food booths. Each booth offers “tasting size” plates of Chinese dishes; for $3 each so you can taste your way through the history and culture of China! Festivities also include Chinese calligraphy and knot tying, traditional Chinese music, Mahjong, and presentations about the Chinese in Lahaina and Dr. Sun Yat-Sen. 4pm. Wo Hing Museum and Cookhouse, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; [email protected]; Lahainarestoration.org

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS ‘MUSIC FOR A CAUSE’ – Sat. Nov 16. Join Kimo Nevius and friends in an intimate acoustic concert series featuring Steve Craig. Inspired by “basket houses” there is no cover charge, but donations are encouraged when the hat is passed. Every dollar raised during the show (including a percentage of the musicians’ merchandise sales) will go to Leilani Farm Sanctuary. 2-3:30pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Kimosongs.com

SAC BLABBATH BAND – Sat. Nov 16. Get down to live beats by Blac Sabbath Band. $5 cover. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE W/ STEPHANIE FALCONE – Sat. Nov 16. Enjoy a collective of Maui local singer/songwriters as you enjoy late night food and drinks. Hosted by Stephanie Falcone who also will perform her originals like “Over You” oceanfront. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

WINTER OF HOUSE WITH MARQUES WYATT – Sat. Nov 16. Maui House Collective presents Winter of House with the return of house legend DJ Marques Wyatt from Deep LA. 21+. Free. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

HAE HAWAI‘I – Sun. Nov 17. In a historical drama set during the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy and days leading up to annexation, a young thief is recruited to protect the unifying symbol of the kingdom: the Hawaiian flag. A post-film panel with film director Ty Sanga will discuss the significance of Hae Hawai‘i: what it meant during the time of the overthrow, and what it means today. $12. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CONCERT AT THE SHOPS W/ DEL BEAZLEY – Wed. Nov 20. Welcoming multi Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner Del Beazley. A Makaha native, Beazley is credited for composing the famous song “Hawaiian Supa Man.” Hear him perform at the Fountain Courtyard. A portion of the special event parking fees will go to benefit Halau Ke‘alaokamaile. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI FOODIE

GIVING THANKS! AT COOL CAT CAFE – It’s the burger of the month, not just for the day. Giving Thanks! A Turkey Dip: fresh, never frozen, handmade herbed turkey burger with onions, celery, roasted garlic aioli, sweet potatoes fries, asiago cheese, serrano cranberry sauce with thyme turkey gravy you can either dip or drown on a French baguette. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Nov 15. What would Chef Tylun Pang do? You don’t have to wonder, just come to this beautiful pairing of wine from around the world with island culinary selections made by chef. Live music and themed wines sets the mood. $49. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

LITTLE CHEF BIG CHEF – Fri. Nov 15. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui’s Little Chef Big Chef presented by HMSA gala now in its fifth year will be a fun-filled evening of culinary tastings, friendly competition, and live entertainment. The premier gala also features hosted drinks, dinner, a silent auction, dancing, and a photo booth. Funds raised will remain on Maui to serve more than 2,300 Club members and an additional 7,000 youth through outreach programs each year. 6-9:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); BGCMaui.org

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Nov 16. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

MAUI WAENA STEMWORKS PROGRAM FUNDRAISER – Sat. Nov 16. Join Maui Waena Intermediate School’s STEMworks for a fundraising lunch. Guests will enjoy a beautiful buffet, entertainment, and a raffle. This event is being run through Friends of Maui Waena and the ticket cost is $50. There are only 125 seats available. 11am-2pm. Tantes Ma’alaea, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); Mwisstem.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Nov 16 & Sun. Nov 17. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm/both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Nov 16 & Wed. Nov 20. Come get it! Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugarcane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Join this fun community event with free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am-12pm. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Nov 17. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am-2pm/both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE WITH GUIDANCE BAND – Sun. Nov 17. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Guidance Band, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Nov 17. The Maui Sunday Market features live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, Family Bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. Free admission and parking. 4-8pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); Mauisundaymarket.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Nov 18. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5-9pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 20. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 20. The No. 1 dinner and show package of Willie K. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations required, via phone. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288.

ART SCENE

HALEAKALA MUSEUM ARCHIVES ART DISPLAY – Daily, until Dec. 2. In a special exhibit at the Headquarters Visitor Center, see originals including The Demigod Maui Snaring the Rays of the Sun and Haleakala Crater by Paul Rockwood, along with several pieces by Bruce McGrew and Sliding Sands, by Natalie Westbrook. Art supplies will also be available during the exhibit, to create and share your artwork by tagging @HaleakalaNPS on IG, and Haleakala National Park on FB, using #HaleakalaArt. Haleakala National Park, Hnp.gov

LISA LOUIE – Daily, until Dec 2. Fiber artist Lisa Louie knits volcanoes in wearable art like hats and capes, but also on sculptures and wall art. One of Louie’s recent pieces represents the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, see her work from 9am-5pm. Additionally a reception will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 11am-3pm for the public to meet Lisa, learn more about her art, and enjoy some refreshments. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Mon-Fri, until Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282, with support from the Maui Korean Community Association presents their exhibit “The Forgotten War Revisited.” Along with panels detailing the history of the Korean War, visitors will be able to see artifacts from the personal collections of the Korean War Veteran Association members. Docents for the exhibit will be Korean War Veterans. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Mon-Sat, until Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. 10am-4pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Nov 14. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. 11am-12:30pm. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

ECSTATIC PAINTING – Thu. Nov 14. Show up and paint! All supplies included. Donation based. 5-8pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Nov 14. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

UNIQUES GALLERY GIFT SHOP – Sat. Nov 16, Sun. Nov 17, Tue. Nov 19, Wed. Nov 20. One-stop shopping for holiday shoppers’ gifts. The Gallery will present a special selection of artwork by 50 talented Hawai‘i artists, both artful and affordable for holiday gift-giving. There will also be merchandise from artisans and vendors from around the state, including: lauhala hats, jewelry, linens, furniture, stocking stuffers, honey, jams, sweets and more. Open: Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm, and before Castle Theater shows and during intermissions. The gallery will be closed Thanksgiving Day and December 7. Admission is free. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Nov 1 & Sun. Nov 17. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more! 9am-5pm/both days. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Lahainaarts.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Nov 17. Live painting is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of fine art that you will have to remember forever. 4-8pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Nov 17. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am-2pm. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina);

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Nov 17. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.);

SUNDAY DRAWING SESSIONS – Sun. Nov 17. Host figure/life drawing with a model for artists to work in a sun lit gallery. By donation. 3-6pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W Kuiaha Rd., Ha‘iku); Treehouseartstudios.com

CECILIA CHENAULT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Tue. Nov 19. Oil paintings, both plein air and portraiture, capture the natural beauty of Chenault’s subjects with illuminating color and realistic renderings. She is inspired by nature, human emotions and ancient wisdom. See a collection of Cecilia work and watch her painting techniques. 11am-2pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Tue-Thu. Portraits: babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MARTIN & MACARTHUR GALLERY GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION – Wed. Nov 20. Hawaii heritage brand Martin & MacArthur debuts their new Gallery. The public is invited to celebrate and meet some of their talented artists and craftsmen partners including: Ed Lane, Taryn Allessandro, twin brothers Marcello and Allesio Bugagier, Gabriel Burchman, and Evan Schauss. There will also be a performance by Del Beazley. Refreshments will be provided and the gallery will host special raffles for guests to win hand-crafted gifts. 7pm. Martin & MacArthur Gallery at The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Theshopsatwailea.com

HUI HOLIDAYS – Wed. Nov 20, until Dec 24. The Hui’s highly anticipated holiday shopping event returns with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone on your list! During this magical season, the Hui gift shop will expand to include even more one-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local artists and crafters like paintings, ceramic pieces, handblown glass ornaments, locally made beauty products, and more! The elves are happy to help you check off your shopping list. By shopping local, you’ll take part in the season of giving by supporting local artists and Hui No‘eau! 9am-6pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society (MHS) has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog! For more information, email [email protected] or call 808-877-3680 ext. 3; or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster sign” on any dog kennel. Maui Humane Society, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION ONLINE AUCTION – Until, Nov 18. Pacific Whale Foundation’s Keiki Whalewatch program is offered to create an impactful and interactive learning experience for our future generation. Designed so that children preschool through high school can experience these majestic animals in their natural habitat, and allows children to connect with our marine environment. To help continue this program into 2020, Pacific Whale Foundation will host its 2019 annual Online Auction. For details email or go online. [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org/you-can-help/online-auction

KOKUA OUTREACH PROGRAM OPEN ENROLLMENT ASSISTANCE – Until, Dec 13. Imua Family Services and the Kokua Outreach Program will be holding an open enrollment event designed to assist with health insurance enrollment for those who are uninsured or underinsured. Walk in appointments are available Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm. Applicants to bring the following information: Birthdates, Social Security Numbers and Income Verification, Immigration Status & Documentation (if applicable); Policy numbers for current health plans; and Login info for healthcare.gov (if applicable). For more information, contact Malama I Ke Ola at 872-4026 or Imua Family Services at 244-7476. 8am-5pm. Malama I Ke Ola Health Center, (1881 Nani St., Wailuku).

AKAKU UPSTAIRS: WHAT’S THE ‘REAL’ IN REAL ESTATE – Buyers, Sellers, and Agents – What You Need to Know! Gina Duncan is the current President Realtors Association of Maui 2019. She will share the straight talk on the Maui Real Estate Market. Her aim is to provide a basic understanding of the real estate market and real estate practices. She will discuss the roles and responsibilities of buyers, sellers, and agents. Admission is free, walk-ins are welcome, RSVPs are recommended. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

‘HAWAIIAN LANDS IN HAWAIIAN HANDS’ PRESENTATION – Robin Puanani Danner of Kaua‘i is the second-term chairwoman of the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations (SCHHA). Danner will explain SCHHA’s “Hawaiian Lands in Hawaiian Hands” proposed legislation that offers amendments to the 1921 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act federal trust. Danner also will discuss Hawaiian Homes Commission Act entitlements, and a new homestead foreclosure-prevention program. For more information, contact Kekoa Enomoto at 808-276-2713 or [email protected] 5pm. UHMC Laulima Bldg. Rm. 226, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

MAUI HEALTH DIABETES AWARENESS EVENT – Act Today, Change Tomorrow! Maui Health 5th annual Diabetes Awareness event will include informational booths, entertainment, and prizes. Guest speakers: Dr. Joshua Farrell-Starbuck, MD, Hospitalist; Dr. Robert Connaughton, MD, Vascular & General Surgeon; Andrea DeRoode, RD, Clinical Dietitian; Seth Abdullah, Y-DPP Director, YMCA; as well as patient testimonials will lend their expertise on diabetes prevention and management. Complimentary valet parking will also be offered. The event is free and open to the public. 4pm. Maui Memorial Center Auditorium, (221 Mahalani St., Wailuku).

PROPOSED SPECIAL MANAGEMENT AREA AND SHORELINE RULES AMENDMENTS MEETING – Presented by the County of Maui Department of Planning the proposed rules are intended to streamline the permitting process and ensure that new development is out of harm’s way by accounting for changing shoreline conditions due to sea level rise. The proposed rules for the island of Maui will be reviewed by the Maui Planning Commission in 2020 before they are adopted. 5pm. Kihei Community Center, (303 E Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-270-8222; Mauicounty.gov

WINTER PALS ONLINE REGISTRATION – Thu. Nov 16 & Fri. Nov 15. Registration for the program will need to be completed online only by Nov 15. Open to children 5-12, this will be the only registration period for the 2019 session. Program is from Dec 24-Jan 3. If unable to access the internet or are in need of assistance regarding registration, call to schedule an appointment. Maui, Moloka‘i and Lana‘i, 808-270-7404.; Mauicounty.gov

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

NEUROPATHY WORKSHOP: USING THE PRACTICES OF QI GONG AND TAIJI – Fri, until Dec 6. This class is a collaborative effort between the Pacific Cancer Foundation and University of Hawai’i Maui College. The class uses the gentle movements of Qi Gong and Taiji to release stress and maintain strength and energy while undergoing cancer treatment. This class is designed for cancer patients and their caregivers. Instructor: Kurt Miyajima. 9am. University of Hawaii, Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Laulima 105, Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fri, until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

ALOHA FRIDAY MOVIE NIGHT: ‘TOY STORY 4’ – Gather on Ohana Plaza with beach chairs and blankets to enjoy a free movie under the stars. Refreshments will also be available for purchase. Outlet center parking rates will be $5 for 4 hours where a portion of the proceeds benefit Boys and Girls Club Maui. 7pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

MAUI REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETING – Public testimony welcome. Should Wailuku raise building height limits, promoting construction of hotels? Presentation and workshop on the history of the Wailuku Redevelopment Area Zoning and Development Code and Design Guidelines. Department updates are on schedule for Phase 1A construction; on bid and contract for Phase 1B; RFP for Circulator Shuttle; and RFP for Administrator of the Business Interruption Program. 1pm. Planning Department Conference Room at Kalana Pakui Bldg., (250 S High St., Wailuku); 808-243-7753; Mauicounty.gov

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – A remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. You’ll help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i, once populated with two thriving Hawaiian villages, Kapoho and Kapokea. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

2019 ANNUAL BICYCLE BUILD FOR LOCAL MAUI KIDS! – Sat, until Dec 14. Volunteer and help out local KIDS across Maui County! Every year there is a BICYCLE build of 500 bikes for boys and girls across Maui. However, volunteers are needed to come out and help build them! Even if you’re not mechanically inclined there are so many other things that need to get done! Please try to come out for just a few hours on a Saturday to help out the kiddos! If you cannot attend, hopefully you can share this and get others to come! 9am. Maui Marketplace, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-572-2299.

CONTORTION WORKSHOP – Challenge yourself AND gain greater mobility with the incredible woman behind CirQuelicious Entertainment! Along with flexibility, this class equally enforces the extreme importance of strength and stability, both physically and mentally, as a necessity to push past your flexibility limits. $55. 3:30pm. Body in Balance, (142 Kupuohu St., Lahaina); 808-661-1116; Bodybalancemaui.com

KOKUA OUTREACH PROGRAM OPEN ENROLLMENT ASSISTANCE – Imua Family Services and the Kokua Outreach Program will be holding an open enrollment event designed to assist with health insurance enrollment for those who are uninsured or under insured. Open enrollment runs through Dec. 15, for coverage beginning in January. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, applicants can contact Malama I Ke Ola at 872-4026 or Imua Family Services at 244-7476. 10am. Imua Family Services, (930 Waine‘e St., Lahaina).

MAUI CYCLE EXPLORATION: WEST MAUI RIDE – Maui residents and visitors are invited to join Maui Bicycling League for a bike ride. Intermediate ride: 10 miles total roundtrip Lahaina to Kapalua. Advanced ride: 24 miles total roundtrip to Lahaina to Nakalele Blowhole. Both groups will take a refreshment break at the historic Honolua General Store before either turning back, or continuing on to Nakalele Blowhole. 8:45am. Times Supermarket Parking Lot, (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-633-8553; Mauibike.org

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Experience a unique journey through sound. A variety of music, kirtan, chants and mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and promote wellness and creativity. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

HOLIDAY PET ADOPTION AND WELLNESS FAIR – Services available by donation include: Vaccine clinic and microchips for dogs and cats, and nail trims for dogs. Dog license renewals will also be available for $11 for spayed/neutered dogs, from 11am-3pm, and Santa “Paws” Claus will also be available from 11am-1pm for holiday pet photos, with a suggested minimum donation of $10 per photo. Additionally, Subaru Hawaii will be sponsoring an all-day adoption event from 11-6pm. Monetary donations will also be accepted. And Maui Cookie Labs will also be selling “fresh-from the oven” classic cookies, and Pup Cakes for dogs with half of all Pup Cake sales donated to MHS. Maui Humane Society, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Nov 16. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Nov 16. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Nov 16. Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen and bug repellent, and wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Nov 16 & Sun. Nov 17. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Nov 16, Mon. Nov 18 & Wed. Nov 20. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural Sunday celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GAME NIGHT WITH JON TERNITY – Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

THE ART AND SCIENCE OF TAROT W/ JONATHAN DAILEY, LAC – Tarot is an incredible tool for tapping into the inner self and learning how to master your own inner world. Join Jonathan in a hands-on series to learn the ancient practice of Tarot! $30. 6-7:30pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

BUDDHA READS BOOK CLUB MEETING – The Buddha Reads book club meets once a month to review and discuss books that have a connection to Buddhism or Maui. For the months of October, November, and December we are reading the book “The Delight of Being Ordinary” by Roland Merullo. 5pm. Wailuku Buddhist Temple, (1828 E Vineyard St., Wailuku); 719-200-7300.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BINGO! – Beer, food and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Prizes awarded for the top teams at the end of the night. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. Free. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy. Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

TRIVIA NIGHT – Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – It’s free to play and win: two rounds of five games with gift cards and other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

INTRODUCTION TO TV STUDIO CLASS – Tour the studio, find out about Akaku’s modular training program, and learn about the various tasks involved in recording a program for broadcast. This introductory class will be repeated on Dec. 18. For those who are inspired to learn more, four one-day modules will be offered in December. Find details online. Free. 5:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

PROPOSED SPECIAL MANAGEMENT AREA AND SHORELINE RULES AMENDMENTS MEETING – Presented by the County of Maui Department of Planning the proposed rules are intended to streamline the permitting process and ensure that new development is out of harm’s way by accounting for changing shoreline conditions due to sea level rise. The proposed rules for the island of Maui will be reviewed by the Maui Planning Commission in 2020 before they are adopted. 5pm. Kalana Pakui Bldg., (250 S High St., Kihei); 808-270-8222; Mauicounty.gov

TOUCHDOWN IT’S FOOTBALL

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); Captainjacksmaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); Charleysmaui.com

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); Diamondsicebar.com

DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); Dolliespizzakahana.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); Thedirtymonkey.com

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – Thursday Night Football; Sun, NFL – Football Sunday; Mon, Monday Night Football (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Saturday College Games; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1127 Makawao Ave.); Stopwatchsportsbar.com.

WAI BAR – Football Sunday; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); Waibarmaui.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Joe Cano 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Thu, Rhythm Sons 2-5pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Fri, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Sat, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Sun, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; Wed, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Mon, Christine, Brian, and Andrea 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Uncle Willie K. 9-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm.

MERRIMAN’S – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sat, Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh and Piilani 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kaleo Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB AT ASTON KA‘ANAPALI SHORES – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-667-2211; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 6:30-9:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Guest Musician 4-7pm.

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com. Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm.

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Fri, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sat, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sun, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Thu, Stasea & Guava Tones 6-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-10pm; Mon, Adrian & The Fellas 8-11pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

GANNON’S – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Flat Jackson 8pm; Sat, Flat Jackson 8pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Thu, Brado Mamalias 5-7pm; Fri, Joshua Lum 5-7pm; Sat, Gibran Vicente 5-7pm; Sun, Brado Mamalias 5-7pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Aaron Booth 4:30-6:30pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire’s Acoustic Songwriter Showcase 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, ONO Grimes Band 7-9pm; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 5:30-6:15pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm.

SANSEI – (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004. Thu, Joe Chee 10pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com. Thu, Kika Kila with Gerry Valdriz and Friends 11am-12:30pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm.

MAUI MALL – (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); ; Mauimall.com. Mon, Kanikapila Mondays 1-3pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, Grace Welton 5-8pm; Sat, Murray Thorne 6-8pm; Sun, Mark Zion 5-8pm; Tue, Mark Johnstone 5-8pm; Wed, Ashley Toth 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Sun, Soulful Sunday with Nara and Friends 6-8pm;

For more up to date events go to mauitime.com/events