MAUI BIG SHOWS

50TH ANNUAL BARRIO FIESTA – Fri. May 24 & Sat. May 25. Get ready to celebrate at this two-day Barrio Fiesta! Attendees can enjoy ‘ono food, great entertainment, culture, pageantry, and fun contests. You can also enter a drawing for airfare to the Philippines sponsored by Philippine Airlines! Yup, you don’t want to miss this one! Friday, 5-10pm and Saturday, 10am-10pm. Binhi At Ani, (780 Onehe‘e Ave., Kahului).

THE GROUCH & ELIGH W/DJ FRESH – Fri. May 24. Live on Maui’s North Shore, see The Grouch & Eligh alongside DJ Fresh. More special guests include Scholar, Kanoa & Rabbitt, Exotica Flock Ft. Clang Clang Baby, Sarine & Tone The Only. This is one show you don’t wanna miss. $20. Tickets available online. 21+. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; TheRealGrouch.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY REMEMBERS HAWAI‘I – Fri. May 24. Come play in Kihei, and remember Hawai‘i with entertainment by Arlie-Avery Asiu, Isa Inca Duo, Amy Hanaiali‘i, and DJ Sonny. There’ll be fun activities for keiki and teens with Imagination Reality (Tinkerbell & Ray from Star Wars), 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex the realist dinosaur, and more. Plus the K4F Food Court, art, crafts, and plenty of great local shopping. Free. 6pm. Azeka Shopping Center, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); Mauifridays.com

MAUI MATSURI INTERNATIONAL CULTURE NIGHT – Fri. May 24. Enjoy a free evening of multicultural entertainment, a fashion show, and lots of laughs with Hawai‘i-based comedian Frank Delima. For event details, go online. Free. 6pm. UH Maui College, Pilina Building Student Lounge, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); Mauimatsuri.com

MIKE LOVE BAND – Fri. May 24. With a foundation rooted in the spirituality and message-based music of reggae and Rastafari, Mike Love blends the sounds of progressive and classic rock, pop, R&B, soul, blues, flamenco, jazz, and so much more. Opening the show will be guests Sierra Carrere and Sweet Beets & Yum Yum. $25/advance available at Eventbrite.com; $30/door. Doors open at 6:30pm. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

BIDS FOR KIDS FUNDRAISER – Sat. May 25. People for Educational Equality will be holding their biennial “Bids for Kids” fundraiser to benefit the Lahaina Complex Tutor Project. The evening will include pupus, drinks, music by Paul West, and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting Barbara Potts at 808-344-5008. $50. 6pm. Aina Nalu Pavilion, (Lahaina); Pfee.org

INNA VISION ON MAUI: BEST YET – Sat. May 25. They’ll be celebrating Inna Vision’s nomination for the 2019 Na Hoku Hanohano award for Best Reggae Album, Link Up. Join Inna Vision along with Preston Lee, J Melo (Redmelo), Koa Hewa, Misah Cool, Deadly, and DJ Boomshot for a night of roots, rock, reggae, and celebration. All proceeds fund Inna Vision’s attendance at this years awards show. $20/pre-sale; $25/door. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Innavisionmusic.com

MAUI MATSURI FESTIVAL – Sat. May 25. The final event of Maui Matsuri is its annual Festival Day! It will feature Japanese entertainment, food and craft booths, food trucks, free children’s crafts, exhibits, a cosplay exhibition, martial arts demos, saimin and natto eating contests, and an art drawing contests. The culmination of the evening will feature a memorial community Bon Dance honoring our ancestors and all those who came before us. All are welcome. Free. Parking is $5. 2pm. UH Maui College, Great Lawn, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); Mauimatsuri.com

RAISE THE ENERGY ‘BUILD A DANCE FLOOR’ FUNDRAISER – Sat. May 25. Check out an epic new venue! This very special event will raise money to build a dance floor and do renovations. The evening will feature DJs Satdeva and Divadeva with Drumtrance by Nicholas Kerns, and a special art opening by hana hoku. Substance free event. $10-$15. 7pm. ExstaticHeart Dance, (810 Haiku Rd., Pa‘ia).

SUNFLOWER SUMMER FEST – Sat. May 25. Starting off summer with an EDM dance party, Judah Sound Systems & Entertainment brings the Sunflower Summer Fest to Maui’s North Shore. 21+. $10. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

WEATHERLY WAINWRIGHT UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. May 26. Here’s your chance to hear great Americana, country, and roots music from Jen Weatherly and Willy Wainwright. Watch them blend their talents on stage $10. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

FRESH – THE GLOW PARTY! – Sun. May 26. Big Tom Presents the first FRESH party on Maui featuring San Francisco’s legendary DJ Phil B. This special black light event is not your usual dance party with an unexpected special opening. You’ll want to see it from the very beginning! There’ll be GLOWY giveaways to the first 75 people in line. This is a Fundraiser for Aloha Maui Pride Festival. 21+. $10 admission starting at 8pm. Doors open at 9pm. Lava Rock Bar & Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-633-2080.

HAPA: THE ORIGINALS – Sun. May 26. Reuniting after 17 years, the original duo of Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i bring back the groundbreaking sound that established the name HAPA as one of the most recognized names in Hawaiian music. And due to overwhelming demand, there’ll also be a third show “Hana Hou #2” on Sunday, June 30. $35, $45, $65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SOULFUL SUNDAY: A BENEFIT FOR JEREMY JARVIS – Sun. May 26. Recently diagnosed with cancer, friends of Jeremy Jarvis are rallying together to raise funds for his treatments. Bringing a night of funk, soul, and Motown music will be DJs Boomshot, Joralien, and Sierra Carrere. 100 percent of the door proceeds will go to Jeremy’s treatment fund. There will also be merchandise, gifts and records for sale. $20 at the door. 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

ANDY MCKEE HAWAI‘I TOUR – Wed. May 29. Guitar virtuoso Andy McKee is a master practitioner of folk, blues, bluegrass, and other musical genres. As one of the world’s finest acoustic guitarists, he entertains both the eyes and the ears, as he magically transforms the steel string guitar into a full orchestra. See him perform live in the McStudio Theatre. $38, $48, $55+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CONCERT AT THE SHOPS – Wed. May 29. Kanekoa will share their sounds of traditional Hawaiian music with rock, folk, blues, and reggae elements at the Fountain Courtyard. This show will benefit Hospice Maui. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. May 23 & Sat. May 25. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHTS – Thu. May 23-Wed. May 29. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. May 23-Wed. May 29. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. May 25. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HAPPYSLIP LIVE ON MAUI – Sun. May 26. Christine Gambito, also known online as HappySlip, is a Filipino American internet personality, actress, and comedian. Best known for her family-friendly comedy sketches in which she impersonates members of her Filipino family, HappySlip was the first YouTube personality to single-handedly create a one-woman show, and act as multiple characters in her videos. $20. 7pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); Mauionstage.com

ISLAND FRESH SPONTANEOUS COMEDY – Sun. May 26. Time for another gala show featuring the zany, crazy, lovable Maui Improv Players on stage. Come laugh and enjoy make it all up on the spot comedy! First come, first seated. $5. Doors open at 6:30pm. 7pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. May 27. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI FOODIE

FOUR PIGLETS FOOD TRUCK OPEN FOR BREAKFAST! – Ongoing. Delightfully cute and ridiculously delicious, they’ll be serving piglet burritos with homemade green salsa, sunrise quesadillas, sandwich varieties, fluffy pancakes, Hawaiian French toast, and more. Stop by to check out the menu and pig out. Open daily, 6:30am-12pm, except on Sundays. Lowe’s Parking Lot, (214 Ho‘okele, Kahului).

RESTAURANT WEEK WAILEA – Thu. May 23-Sat. May 25. It’s a celebration of Wailea’s finest cuisine at twenty one participating restaurants. They’ll be offering extraordinary pre-fixe menus from $29-$59 per person. A portion of proceeds from each pre-fixe menu benefit Maui Food Bank. See participating restaurants and their menus online. Wailearesortassociation.com

MAUIWINE TASTING AT KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. May 23-Wed. May 29. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. May 23. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. May 24. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. May 24. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. May 24, Tue. May 28 & Wed. May 29. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. Free. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109.

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. May 25 & Sun. May 26. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. May 25 & Sun. May 26. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

WILD FOOD HIKE POLI POLI – Sat. May 25. Join Sunny Savage in Poli Poli State Recreation Area for a fun-filled afternoon of wild food gathering. Bring a lunch to enjoy along the trail, water, sun hat/sunscreen, and whatever else would make you feel comfortable. Meet at the small parking lot just outside the entrance/toll booth of Alii Kula Lavender Farm. Depart at 10am promptly. If you are having challenges arriving on time and would like to try and meet up later, Savage will check via cell phone 808-866-8294. Suggested donation $20. 10am. Alii Kula Lavendar Farm; 808-866-8294.

FLATBREAD FOR HAKU BALDWIN CENTER FUNDRAISER – Tue. May 28. Fundraising never tasted so good! Enjoy pizza and shop the silent auction. Proceeds from all dine-in and takeout pizza sales benefit Haku Baldwin Center’s therapeutic programs. 5-10pm. Flatbread Co., (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. May 28. Every Tuesday, get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. May 28. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA‘I LU‘AU DINNER SHOW – Wed. May 29. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations. and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. May 29. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. May 29. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner, or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Joel Katz will be opening the show starting at 5:30pm. Willie K will perform from 6:30-9:30. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. For reservations, call Willie K’s Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SIDNEY YEE: WABI SABI – Until Jun 2. Presenting the thought-provoking ideas of respected Maui artist Sidney Yee’s exhibition. It’s a selection that chronicles 40 years of contemporary realism. See paintings and ceramic works that reveal his unique philosophy and approach to simplicity. Free. Tue-Sun, 10am-5pm. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

COMMUNITY, CREATIVITY & CRAFTSMANSHIP: STUDENT & FACULTY SHOWCASE – Thu. May 23, & Fri. May 24. This exhibition honors the importance of art education. Juried by Hui teaching artists, this exhibition showcases artwork created in and inspired by classes and workshops. The showcase features class and personal artwork, and recognizes the Hui community’s many creative ideas, methods, and interests. Exhibitions closes on May 24. Free. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN WOODRUFF – Thu. May 23 & Tue. May 28. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DINA CLINE – Thu. May 23. The ethereal, color-rich imagery contemporary visual artist Dina Cline creates are inspired by place, philosophy, and culture. See how she transforms her diving experiences into vibrant art. Works will remain on display until June 3. 10am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

STEVE RINALDI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. May 23. After a 20-year hiatus, Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at “alla prima” painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific “alla prima” driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-67-7997; Mauihands.com

ALOHA NECTAR TRUNK SHOW – Fri. May 24. Find Tahitian pearls, semi precious gemstones, and hand picked seashells to create unique made on Maui jewelry. View in the lobby. 9:30am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Alohanectar.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. May 24. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. May 25. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 10am. Maui Hands Hyatt, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. May 25 & Sun. May 26. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists, find one-of-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. May 25. Check out colorful paintings, drawings, and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. May 26. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. May 26. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

AMANDA SCOTT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. May 27. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her painting techniques. 10:30am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 23

AFROCARIBE DANCE WORKSHOP – Until May 30. Join internationally recognized dance artist and cultural ethnologist Kimberly Miguel Mullen for a special AfroCaribe dance workshop. These sacred dance traditions serve as a fun and educational portal to learn about world cultures through drum and dance while connecting to a vibrant local community of like-minded people. Classes are Thursdays 6-7:30pm & Saturday 4:30-6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

KAHULUI PUPU ORI – Until Thu. May 30. Join Poerava Ori Nui for a pupu ori (group dance) class. Discover the beauty and techniques of Tahiti’s hypnotizing hips to its heart throbbing drum beats. Each dance step is broken down and put into easy to follow routines allowing you to understand the significant flow of every motion. Bring a pareo (sarong), a bottle of water, and be ready to sweat! 3:30-5:30pm. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St.); Poeravaorinui.com

UNITED STATES MILITARY – Until Fri. May 31. QKC, in conjunction with Hallmark Cards, will be mailing mahalo cards and care packages to each of the U.S. Military Branches – Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard, and Coast Guard. The public is invited to write words of thanks on the Giant Gratitude Cards displayed at Guest Services or donate individual gratitude cards at Hallmark Cards. You can also drop off care package items like Hawaii-style snacks, spam, jerky, and candy at the QKC Military Gratitude Box. 9:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. May 23 & Tue. May 28. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. May 23 & Tue. May 28. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. May 23 & Tue. May 28. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga help break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. 4pm each day. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. May 23. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. May 23. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL! Questions will appear on all six tv’s and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SACRED SOUND BATH & MEDITATION – Thu. May 23. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing. Enjoy the sounds of sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramids, ocean Theta drum, and wind gongs. They will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. Advance reservations required via phone. $30-$45 per person. 6pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282.

TAI CHI – Thu. May 23. Tai Chi Thursday mornings will clear the mind and prime the body! Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

UNLIMITED BOOT CAMP – Thu. May 23- Wed. May 29. Summer is nearly here! Get that summer body you want at these unlimited boot camp classes. $400. 6am. Body In Balance, (142 Kupohi, Lahaina).

FRIDAY, MAY 24

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); Halemahaolu.org

AFTER SCHOOL ALOHA FRIDAY PROGRAM – Fri. May 24. Kids ages 6-9 and their parents are invited to our afterschool program filled with nature awareness games, crafts, stories, animal forms, bird language, tracking skills, and more. 2:30pm. Nature Connection Maui, (718 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-298-4060.

‘BLOSSOMS FOR THE BRAVE’ – Fri. May 24. Mayor Michael Victorino is asking residents to honor veterans by participating in the County of Maui’s annual “Blossoms for the Brave” event on the front lawn. The community lei-making event prepares volunteers for the placement of lei at each gravesite of the 2,920 heroes on Memorial Day at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. A free shuttle service will be available from the Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Baseball Stadium parking lot. Buses will depart every half hour from 8:30am-12:30pm. For more information, call Kaunoa Senior Center at 808-270-7308. 9am. Kalana ‘O Maui Building, (200 High St., Wailuku).

CLIMATE CHANGE PROTEST – Fri. May 24. Rally against climate change and show demand for politicians to have immediate action on the climate crisis! Bring signs, water, and wear red. Free. 4pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA AND SOUND HEALING – Fri. May 24. Yoga and cannabis combined help you feel and heal your body, mind, and spirit. Experience a journey into the body through your senses. We use plant medicine, essential oils, sound, pranayama, mudras, and asana to transport you to higher states of consciousness. Open to everyone. Bring your MMJ card if you want to partake on the premises. $20. 4pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-344-4788; Brewolfe.com

SATURDAY, MAY 25

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. May 25 & Sun. May 26. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. May 25. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WOMEN’S HEALTH FAIR – Sat. May 25. Let’s celebrate women’s health! Join Mistress of Ceremonies, Alaka‘i Paleka, and learn more about women’s social services. There will be entertainment by Ahumanu, informational booths, prizes, and giveaways including a two night stay at The Westin Nanea, and a Mommy Makeover at Maui Lani Physicians. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, MAY 26

ADULT SELF-DEFENSE CLASS WITH TASHA INA CHURCH – Sun. May 26. Nothing feels better than knowing you can take care of yourself mentally, financially, and physically. Being able to protect yourself in all situations is a confidence booster as much as it is a reassurance. Self defense classes (and practices such as karate, boxing, jiu jitsu, etc.), are for everyone. Learn joint manipulation, joint locks, pressure points, and safety tips (no kicks or punches). Ages 15+. $40. 1:30pm. Body in Balance, (142 Kupuohi St., Kahului); 808-661-1116; Bodybalancemaui.com

AIRSOFT IN OLOWALU – Sun. May 26. Attention all 6mm operators, airsoft enthusiasts, and all of Maui’s airsoft community! Get ready to enjoy another awesome day of tactical action, and bb slinging fun with friends. 11am-5pm. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Olowalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA‘EHU – Sun. May 26. Lend a hand for fun and exercise, and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Please bring a reusable water bottle and wear reef-safe sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. Every fourth Sunday of the month. Free. 9am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. May 26. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Center Court for the weekly cultural celebration. Enjoy a free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian cultural workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. May 26. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. May 26. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SPIRITUAL WORKSHOP ON THE BEACH – Sun. May 26. Maui is known to be a sacred and spiritual place. This workshop will include energetic healing, intuitive messages, meditation, and light yoga on the beach. Gift bags will be provided with each ticket purchase, and may include a crystal, intention oil, and handmade soap by Vasana Nature products. 4pm. Hanakao‘o Beach Park, (Honoapi‘ilani Hwy Lahaina).

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. May 26. Stop by the shelter on Sundays, and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Loop, Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, MAY 27

MANA SOULS MEMORIAL DAY BIKE/RODEO & FUNDRAISER – Mon. May 27. Everyone is welcome to the 13th annual event featuring raffle prizes, drawings, run shirts, prizes for the top three poker hands, along with an epic party to follow the ride with live music and a biker rodeo. If riding, meet-up at 9am at Kanaha Beach Park. The ride leaves at 10am ending at VFW. If not riding, meet at VFW at 11:30am. Tickets can be purchased from any Maui Mana Souls club Member or call SumSum at 808-446-4141. VFW Post 385, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT – Mon. May 27. Get your thumbs ready. Every 4th Monday of the Month, Down The Hatch brings you the N64 Mario Kart Tournament. Old school gamers, nostalgic junkies, and folks who want to have some good ‘ol fun can join us for a chance to win some sweet prizes! You’ll Battle- Block Fort on our projector screen. 21+. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. May 27. Each week, they bring a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. May 27. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 08-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

TUESDAY, MAY 28

DRAGON CRAFT & FILM SHOWING – Tue. May 28. “The citizens of Berk face a dragon trafficker who threatens their peace, dragons, and friendships in the final installment of the fantasy trilogy.” Enjoy a free screening of the final film in DreamWorks Animation’s popular dragon franchise! Come early, and craft your own paper dragon to take home with you. Rated PG. Free. Crafts start at 5pm, and movie is at 5:30pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); Librarieshawaii.org

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. May 28. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

THRIVE & SURVIVE SPRING SERIES – Tue. May 28. Pacific Cancer Foundation offers a free six-week cancer survivorship workshop to Maui’s cancer community. Offered free of charge, space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. Free. 9:30am. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

PROPOSED LAND DISPOSITION OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS FOR WIND PROJECT AT KAHIKINUI – Wed. May 29 & Thu. May 30. The Hawaiian Homes Commission will hold two public hearings pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statues section 171-19.3. The hearings are for the Commission to provide information and receive comments on a proposed wind-energy project on DHL lands in Kahikinui. Native Hawaiian beneficiaries and members of the public are invited to attend and submit oral or written comments. May 29 is at 6pm, and May 30 is at 9pm. 6pm. Paukukalo Community Center, (655 Kaumuali‘i St., Wailuku).

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. May 29. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a featured wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit every Wednesday evening. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC IN MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan 12-2pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shaun Mac Band 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd Suite B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 5pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Guest Musician 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Sat, CupOfNoodles 4-6pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6:15pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, DJ Boomshot 7pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111. Sat, Maui Beach Boys 5-7pm; Tue, I Goodfriend (Izé) 5-7pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Sunburn 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

MAUI MALL – (70 East Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului). Mon, Kanikapila 1-3pm.

