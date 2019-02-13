BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

SEXY VALENTINE’S PARTY – Thu. Feb 14. Put a glide in your stride, a dip in your hip, and climb aboard the mothership! This year‘s sexy Valentine’s party will feature a live funk and soul hip-hop band playing the music of Parliament Funkadelic. Featured musicians include Shea Derrick, Sierra Carrere, Dave Elberg, Earl South, Scott Harding, Indio Kualii, Johnne Perez, Dean Tripp, and more. Visual Alchemy by Douglas Deboer, and DJ set by Awkt Opus. 21+. $20 at the door or $15 with a freaky outfit. 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

VALENTINE’S DAY WITH MAKANA – Thu. Feb 14. Join award-winning slack-key guitar player, singer, and composer, Makana. Widely known for lending his musical talent for social change, Makana has dedicated his life to perpetuating as well as evolving the traditional Hawaiian art form. $35- $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HEARTBEAT SILENT DISCO – Fri. Feb 15. Back to bring the bounce is DJ Pash_Sean with his wide variety of fun house beats! This is a family-friendly event. Snacks, flow toys, and other contributions to the fun are welcome. Bring a valid driver’s license (or State ID) and $7 to exchange for headphones. 5-8pm. Kamaole Beach I, (S Kihei Rd.); Heartbeatsilentdisco.com

MISHKA – Fri. Feb 15. Mishka is a Bermudian musician, singer, and songwriter. As a traveler and sailor at heart, his lyrics and sound are deep reflections of the reggae-roots soul and consciousness of the Caribbean culture. $10-$15. 7pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

DILLA DAY – Sat. Feb 16. Hang out in Wailuku and enjoy some good vibes paying respect to J Dilla. Mixing live will be DJs Joeralien and Boomshot plus special guest. Free donuts will be given out while supplies lasts. (Rest in Beats J Dilla, Feb. 7, 1974-Feb. 10, 2006). 5pm-close. Request Music, (10 N Market St., Wailuku), 808-244-9315.

MAUI WHALE FESTIVAL CONCERT CRUISE – Sat. Feb 16. As part of the Maui Whale Festival celebration weekend, this special cruise offers a spectacular setting to enjoy a live performance by Grammy-winning recording artist, John Cruz. Honored to perform for President Obama’s historic inauguration, you may recognize one of his biggest hits, “Island Style.” There’ll also be tasty appetizers, refreshing beverages, and special guest appearances by the humpback whales! $99.95. 5pm. Lahaina Harbor, (612 Front Street, Ma‘alaea); 808-249-8811; Mauiwhalefestival.org

BIBLIOPHILIA: A COMMUNITY BOOKSTORE LAUNCH PARTY – Sat. Feb 16. Dress to the nines and join Maui Book Traders, a collection of book enthusiasts, for an glamorous celebration of literary expression. Feel free to bring books for community exchange and get up on stage for open mic. This night is a fundraiser for a new/used bookstore in Kahului. $15. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

KANEKOA SUNDAY AFTERNOON LIVE – Sun. Feb 17. Head Upcountry for an exciting afternoon of Hawaiian, reggae, folk, and rock music with Kanekoa. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SIMRIT LIVE ON MAUI – Sun. Feb 17. Simrit will be joined by special guest Salif Bamakora and Daniel Paul. Dinner, drinks, and desserts by Maui Kombucha will be available for purchase starting at 5:30pm. Doors open at 6pm. Music is at 7pm. $30-$40. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Tickets.brightstarevents.com

HAWAII YOUTH SYMPHONY WITH RAIATEA HELM – Mon. Feb 18. The Hawaii Youth Symphony brings the over 100 students of music together to perform in this top orchestra under the baton of their new music director, Dr. John Devlin. They’ll perform music of local composer Michael-Thomas Foumai, masterworks by Beethoven and Shostakovich, and in a very special opportunity, with the exquisite talents of Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning and Grammy-nominated artist, Raiatea Helm. Free. 4pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHTS – Thu. Feb 14- Wed. Feb 20. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Feb 14- Wed. Feb 20. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, will treat you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm each night. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Sat. Feb 16. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant Quick the Music Man. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchbarandgrill.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Feb 16. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Feb 18. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night starting at 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Feb 19. See Brenton Keith, aka the “Master of Magic!” His high-energy comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. Brenton will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

AMY HANAIALI’I GILLIOM – Wed. Feb 20. She’s a five-time Grammy-nominated, 18 Hoku Hanohano award-winning entertainer, and ambassador of Hawaiian music. Amy Hanaiali’i Gilliom brings the house down at Nalu’s on Wednesday evening. $35-$65. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Feb 14. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Feb 14- Wed. Feb 20. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Feb 14- Wed. Feb 20. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

SIP TO SUPPORT – Thu. Feb 14- Wed. Feb 20. Bottoms up! Choose from their Sip to Support craft cocktail menu and support local charities on Maui. The Chai Mango Lassi is made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate. Available daily during dinner services starting at 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Feb 15. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Feb 15. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Feb 15. What would Chef Tylun Pang do? You don’t have to wonder, just come to this beautiful pairing event full of wines from around the world. $49. 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Feb 15- Sun. Feb 17. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/per tour. Tours start 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

ROSÉ BY THE BAY – Fri. Feb 15- Sun. Feb 17. Celebrate the romantic holiday through the weekend, perched above Namalu Bay. Cliff House will be serving delectable food pairings with a variety of rose wines from renowned vineyards. Enjoy the sunset and a perfectly curated a la carte menu to start your evening. Open to all 21+ years. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. Available from 4-7pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Feb 16. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the Chef’s Table, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Feb 16. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Feb 16. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including; banana bread french toast, eggs benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean scrambled eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain you with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. 10:30am. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Feb 16 & Sun. Feb 17. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Feb 16 & Sun. Feb 17. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays, and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa on Sundays. 12pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Feb 17. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAU LAU – Sun. Feb 17. Traditional Hawaiian cuisine gets a makeover with Chef Tylun Pang’s interpretation of lau lau. His special lau lau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Happy ‘opu guaranteed! 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

CHINESE NEW YEAR AT SPAGO – Mon. Feb 18. Guests will be able to enjoy festive décor, live action cooking stations, and more! Chef de Cuisine Peleg Miron will be serving up delicious dishes and mingling with guests. Live action stations include: char siu pork belly, roasted duckling peking style, ahi tuna spring rolls, Hawaiian style baobing, and grilled angry lobster. $75+. 5pm. Spago, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Fourseason.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Feb 19. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Feb 19. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Feb 20. Sweet deals with your sweetheart. Let your romantic ocean view dinner begin! Entrees, salad options, and a bottle of wine for for two, just $49.95. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Feb 20. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

SURFING HAWAI‘I – Until Sun. Feb 17. This exhibition explores our most popular water sport beginning with Native Hawaiian history and knowledge of he‘e nalu and the evolution of surf culture in the islands today. The story is told through traditional stories and the Native Hawaiian cultural, spiritual, and recreational relationship to the ocean, as well as from archives, ephemera, and surfboards from private collections. Invited artists from Hawai’i include: Carol Bennett (Kaua‘i), Mark Cunningham (O‘ahu), Pete Cabrinha (Maui), Peter Shepard Cole (O‘ahu), Charlie Lyon (Maui), Wayne Levin (Hawai‘i), and Noble Richardson, (Maui). Free. 10am. Schaefer International Gallery, Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOLOHOLO EXHIBIT – Until Tue. Mar 5. This exhibit is about friendship, cruising outdoors, and the camaraderie of art. Pamela Neswald and Raleigh Timmins travel the island together doing plein air painting. Much of the artwork in this exhibit are the same view, with different interpretations. There’s a “Meet the Artists” reception at the Banyan Tree Gallery that will coincide with Maui Open Studios on Feb. 9 and 10 from 11am-6pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-8410; Lahainaarts.com

A PHOTOGRAPHIC TRIBUTE TO WHISKEY – Until Wed. Mar 6. Grab your flask, and check out “A Photographic Tribute To Whiskey.” Located inside Fleetwood’s, the tribute will feature select images of Keith Richards, Robert Plant, Tom Petty, The Rat Pack, and more. Open daily, 11am-6pm. Morrison Hotel Gallery, (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-573-6425; Morrisonhotelgallery.com

MORT LUBY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 14. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional, and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Stop by and meet this engaging and collectable artist. 2pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

HUI NO‘EAU 2019 ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION – Thu. Feb 14 & Fri. Feb 15. Last chance to see Hui’s annual Juried Exhibition. The highly selective and prestigious exhibition showcases new work created by a talented community of local and mainland artists. Open to works in all media, this exhibition offers an opportunity for artists to share their ideas, inspirations, and creativity in a public gallery space. This year, the Hui welcomed Jurors Ed Lane and Jennifer Owen to offer their unique perspective and shape the exhibition. There are 66 pieces selected from 262 entries which represents a truly incredible collection of works. Free. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Feb 14 & Mon. Feb 18. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by and view her wonders of nature, beauty, and movement. Open 11am-5pm. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Feb 15. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

INES GURO ARTIST OPENING – Fri. Feb 15. Meet the artist at this reception. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

KITTY AYERS OPEN STUDIO – Sat. Feb 16 & Sun. Feb 17. See paintings and artwork of all shapes and sizes in watercolor, oil, pastel, acrylic, pencil, pen, and ink. Ayers paints local scenes, Maui oceans, native flora and fauna, flowers, people, abstracts, collages, and prints. Starts at 11am on both days. Kate Ayers Studio, (99 Ala‘apapa Pl., Pukalani); 808-572-4972.

LAHAINA ART SOCIETY’S KIHEI ART FAIR – Sat. Feb 16 & Sun. Feb 17. Meet the Lahaina Art Society artists on the South Side! The event will showcase paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics, wood carvings, and more. Starts at 11am on both days. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

LALENYA L. VANN EXHIBIT – Sat. Feb 16 & Sun. Feb 17. It’s Maui Open Studios #43. See Impressionist-like, and abstract views of Maui along with dream journeys. Starts at 11am on both days. Sacred Garden of Maliko, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-573-7700; Sacredgardenmaui.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Feb 17. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. Free. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Feb 17. Come to the new location at Campbell Park, formerly at King Kamehemeha III School. We have new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from our eclectic artisan vendors with their made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world! 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Feb 17. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Feb 14. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Feb 14. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Feb 14. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Feb 14 & Tue. Feb 19. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. (For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25). Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.).

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Feb 14 & Tue. Feb 19. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Feb 14 & Tue. Feb 19. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

WHALE TALES 2019 – Fri. Feb 15 – Mon. Feb 18. Whale Tales is the top educational humpback whale conference. It brings all the scientists to the public realm to talk about their work with our beloved ocean mammals. It is a unique kind of whale festival that give Maui residents the opportunity to hear the latest research being conducted around the world, not just in our own local warm waters. Find out more about how we can share the earth properly with our important ocean neighbors, and understand their lifestyle and biology better. Presentations and the Art and Education Expo are free and open to the public. Registration is required and a suggested $20/day per person is encouraged. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); Whaletales.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS: KIMO NEVIUS & KARRIE O’NEILL – Sat. Feb 16. Local musicians come together to raise money for a different local or national charity. Kimo Nevius will be playing the opening set with a combination of original music from his new album, “Rolling Down to Old Maui.” He’ll be followed by the wonderful singer and songwriter, Karrie O’Neill. This month, all donations in the tip jar will go to West Maui Kumuwai, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ocean health here on the Valley Isle. Come support this worthy cause. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Waiukucoffeeco.com

FREE WRITING WRITE-IN – Sat. Feb 16. Join Story Studio’s free writing ‘ohana gathering. Talk story, free write, and connect with others. All ages welcome. For details, go online. Free. 9:30am. Seabury Hall, (80 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 956-997-4830; Ourstorystudio.blogspot.com

GENTLE YOGA FOR CANCER SURVIVORS – Sat. Feb 16. This class is available to all cancer survivors, no matter what stage of treatment you’re in or past treatments. Build strength, flexibility, and balance in a safe way. Stimulate the immune system and build bone density. But most of all, build community, gratitude, and hope with people who get it and who are on the same journey as you. Free. 9am. Imua Physical Therapy, (411 Huku Li‘i Pl., Kihei); 808-879-0077; Imuapt.com

HEART WILD OPEN YOGA WORKSHOP – Sat. Feb 16. Tap into your potential and release your wild side by discovering the incredible world of backbends. In this workshop, we’ll move through heart opening postures to experience increased energy, heightened awareness, and spinal mobility. All Levels. $20-$25. 1pm. Evolution Yoga, (1942 Main St., Wailuku); (808) 264-2147; Evolutionyogamaui.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Feb 16. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LATIN FUSION DANCE CLASSES – Sat. Feb 16. Learn how to dance to Latin rhythms with instructor Nannette from Cali. Learn the basics of salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, cha cha, rumba, samba, and more. All levels welcome. $5-$15. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Feb 16. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about Humpback Whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

YU-GI-OH CARD SESH – Sat. Feb 16. Not sure when to play a monster or a trap? Get Yu-Gi-Oh skills at this free session at Maui Toy Works and be the first to drop your opponent’s life points to zero. Free. 3pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17

HAPPY HIPS YOGA WORKSHOP – Sun. Feb 17. Develop resilience in your hip joints and experience deep tissue release. This workshop explores the importance of a happy and healthy pelvic foundation. $20-$25. 1pm. Evolution Yoga Maui, (1942 Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-2147; Evolutionyogamaui.com

SINGSPIRATION – Sun. Feb 17. Experience an all-new way to worship, where music and hula will replace the sermon. The sounds of 808 Uke Jams and the hula of Halau Na Pua O Ka`iwa will be the message of God at Keolahou Congregational Hawaiian Church – The Little Green Church. All are welcome! 9:30am. Keolahou Congregational Hawaiian Church, (177 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-4693.

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Feb 17. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp.); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Feb 17. See Te Tiare Patitifa on the Center Stage 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. Feb 18. Experience a unique and divine journey through sound. Each week we bring you a variety of music, kirtan, chants and mantras and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside of you. $20.00. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); (808)281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

FREE UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Feb 19. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Feb 19. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play; prizes are given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

PUBLIC MEETING ON WAILUKU CIVIC CENTER AND PARKING GARAGE – Wed. Feb 20. The presentation will be led by Erin Wade (County of Maui planner heading the Mayor’s Redevelopment office is project administrator). Topics to be discussed includes design and parking mitigation strategies to accommodate construction impacts to Wailuku Town. 5:00pm. Promenade Building, (2050 Main St., Wailuku).

WAHINE WEDNESDAY WITH DJ RACHEL FLATT – Wed. Feb 20. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a feature wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit for the evening. Come cool down with a refreshing drink, and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-4:30pm. Sat, Aaron Booth 2-4:30pm. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm. Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm. Tue, Jonhny Ringo 2-4:30pm. Wed, Howard Ahia 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm. Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm. Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-9:30pm. Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm. Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm. Wed, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am. Mon, Lip Sync Battle 10pm. Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm. Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm. Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm. Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm. Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm. Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm. Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm. Sun, Garrett Probst 11am-1pm. Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm. Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm. Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm. Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm. Fri, Margie Heart 5:30pm-7:30am.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB LUAU – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm. Sat, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm. Fri, Willie K.. Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30pm-8:30am.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewry.com. Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Aaron Booth 4pm. Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm. Sat, Pete Sebastian 5:30pm. Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm. Wed, Johnny Ringo 3-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6620. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias. Fri, Kapali Keahi 6pm. Sat, Dayan Kai. Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm. Mon, Kincaid Kupahu 6-9pm. Tue, Brian Haia. Wed, Kalani Smythe 6pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Thu, Soul Easy 10pm.

FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani. Fri, Contemporary Live Music.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm. Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm. Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUIS LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars,com. Fri, Dat Guys.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm. Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm. Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm. Sat, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm. Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm. Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm. Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm. Mon, Johnny Ringo 6:15-8pm. Tue, Jamrock 7pm. Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm. Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm. Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1pm. Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm. Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm. Fri, Live Music 7pm. Fri, Stay EZ 1pm. Fri, Tom Conway 4pm. Sat, An Den 4pm. Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm. Sat, Mike Stills 1pm. Sun, Dat Guyz 4pm. Sun, Love Sound 7pm. Sun, The Shockaz 1pm. Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm. Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1pm. Tue, Elua. Tue, Mike Stills 7pm. Tue, Stay Easy 4pm. Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm. Wed, Elua 4pm. Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm. Fri, ONO Grimes Band 7-9pm. Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm. Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm. Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm. Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm. Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm. Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm. Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm. Tue, Natalie Nicole. Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm. Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm. Sat, Hoaloha Westcott. Sun, Rose. Mon, Jim Spector.

WAILEA KITCHEN AND TAP – (131 Wailea Ike Pl.); Waileakitchentap.com. Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7pm. Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm. Sat, Daniel Shishido. Mon, Kevin Leonard 7pm. Wed, Kerri O’Neill 6:30pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30pm. Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm. Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, Drew Martin 5-8pm. Sat, SweetBeets & YumYum 5pm. Sun, Aaron Boothe 5pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com. Fri, Gene Argel and Johnny Z 5-8pm.