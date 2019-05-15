BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

SHAKTIRIZE RETREAT 2019: WILD WARRIOR WOMAN WEEKEND – Thu. May 16-Sun. May 19. All ladies are invited to a celebration of epic proportions. This retreat will have you tapping into your own divine essence, unifying body, mind, and soul. Schedule: Thursday 3-10pm, Friday and Saturday 7-10pm, and Sunday 7-11am. Call or email for questions. Register online. 3pm. YMCA Camp Keanae, (13375 Hana Hwy., Keanae); 808-495-7159; 808-495-7159; [email protected]; Shaktirize.com

90S NIGHT WITH DJ JOREL – Fri. May 17. Check out this totally tubular ‘90s party! DJ Joralien will be bringing the fresh ‘90s beats. 21+. $10. Doors open at 9:30pm. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ALOHA MAUI PRIDE FUNDRAISER – Fri. May 17. Show your support for Aloha Maui Pride! Beats by DJ Pash Sean and special guest performers. All proceeds will benefit Aloha Maui Pride Festival taking place this October. 21+. $15 suggested donation. Doors open at 8pm; show starts at 9:30pm. Sunsets Bar and Grill, (470 Lipoa St., Kihei); Alohamauipride.org

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: CELEBRATING WOMEN – Fri. May 17. This month’s M3F block party will feature Manaiakalani Music, Makamae Murray performing Hawaiian hula and chant, Relic, and the Get Up and Dance Troupe. Exciting activities include lomi lomi, lauhala keiki arts and crafts, kui a lei workshop, and the Makawao history walking tour. Plus, visit food trucks and booths, and indulge in plenty of great local shopping. Free. 6pm. Historic Makawao Town, Mauifridays.com/makawao

MAUI MATSURI KICK OFF – Fri. May 17. The event features taiko (Japanese drumming), classical and folk dancing from Maui’s local Japanese practitioners, a coloring contest sponsored by Sanrio Ka‘ahumanu, and other entertainment. The evening concludes with an opportunity for all to participate in a practice session of Japanese Bon dancing. Free. 6:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului);

11TH ANNUAL MAUI BREWERS FESTIVAL – Sat. May 18. The event will feature tasty food from local restaurants and caterers at no additional charge, beer tastings from local and national craft breweries, live music, door prizes, a home brew competition, and lots of fun! Don’t like beer? Enjoy hard cider, hard kombucha, root beer, and delicious food. 2pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS ‘MUSIC FOR A CAUSE’ – Sat. May 18. Join Kimo Nevius and friends in an intimate acoustic concert series featuring the lovely songstress Sara Jelley. All money in the tip jar goes to Mental Health America of Hawaii. 2-4pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); Kimosongs.com

LAMONTS – Sat. May 18. They said he would never drum again… The Lamonts return to the stage for the first time since their drummer, Scott Frank’s, near-death dirt bike accident. Come out to support. Scott’s medical bills are nuts, so the night’s door charge and proceeds from merchandise will go directly toward his bills. Free Lamonts decals at the door for everyone. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI PRANKSTERS – Sat. May 18. Maui Pranksters are returning to Maui’s North Shore. Groovy Flower Presents is teaming up with Jammin’ On Maui and Charley’s for a fun night of dancing and booty shaking. Come on down and get your face melted. 21+. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

HAPA: THE ORIGINAL – Sun. May 19. Reuniting after 17 years, the original duo (Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i) bring their groundbreaking sound back. A second show was added on May 26th. $35-$65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULIAU YOUTH ENVIRONMENTAL FILM FESTIVAL – Sun. May 19. Celebrate with filmmaking students as they present the 10 short environmental films that they have created this year, including new films from Hana and Molokaʻi! $5. 6pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St, Wailuku), Mauihuliaufoundation.org/festival

JIMMY DILLON BAND DANCE PARTY – Sun. May 19. Award-winning San Francisco artist Jimmy Dillon will rock the house for a high energy dance party! Expect the unexpected as JD delivers an exciting mix of original material, some eclectic arrangements, and classic dance tunes. Put on your dancing shoes, bring 10 BFFs, and rock out with Dillon and his stellar band. $10. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

‘IAO INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL BAND – Mon. May 20. These concerts allow the next generation of musicians to experience the same world-class stage setting that the superstars enjoy. The public is invited to support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists by attending the concert! Free. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOHN CRUZ LIVE! – Wed. May 22. From the time he was a young boy growing up in Palolo Valley on O‘ahu, John Cruz knew he was destined to play music. His first album, Acoustic Soul was released in 1996, spawning radio hits like “Shine On,” “Sitting in Limbo,” and “Island Style.” Other hit songs include “Missing You,” “Hi‘ilawe,” and “Letting Go.” All ages welcome. $10. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. May 16& Sat. May 18. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHTS – Thu. May 16-Wed. May 22. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. May 16-Wed. May 22. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘CHARLOTTE’S WEB’ – Fri. May 17-Sun. May 19. The beloved children’s classic comes to life on stage filled with all your favorite characters like Wilbur, Timpleton, Charlotte, and more. Presented by Southside Youth Theatre, this is a perfect show for the entire family. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm. $5. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.org

EVENING OF HULA & SILENT AUCTION – Sat. May 18. Halau Wehiwehi O Leilehua’s annual concert celebrates the music of Kahauanu Lake and the hula of Aunty Maiki. Featuring music by Kuliaikanuu: Jeff Teves, Henry Barrett, Duane Conching, and Paul Kim. The night will also include a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Haywood Kahauanu Lake Music Fund, given to Maui High School Band Booster Club. Doors open & silent auction starts at 5pm. Performance is at 6:30pm. $40. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969, Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. May 18. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI BEAT SESSIONS – Sat. May 18. Maui Beats session will kick off featuring HS producer, Hejai Beats. ⁣This is an awesome way for beginners and experts to network with other producers, learn some of Hejai’s productions techniques, and see him perform live. Last, the stage will open up to producers to share the beats they’ve been working on. ⁣⁣Sign up online, or at Request. Request Music, (Market St., Kahului); Tinyurl.com/mauibeatsessions

GIG’S OPEN MIC – Sun. May 19. Get your music on! Come solo or bring your group to the stage! Play live in front of an attentive and caring audience, and build Maui music community! Musicians who perform are free. Ten 15-minute spots available plus featured band. Register online. $5 cover at the door. 2pm. Gig’s Place Maui, (330 Ohukai Pl., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com/openmic

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. May 20. You know how to bust a move! Get on the mic in this tournament style Lip Sync Battle and win some prizes.You choose the tune and let your lips and hips do the rest. Win cash and swag while you enjoy drink specials and laughs. Sign up at 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. May 21. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. This high-energy and fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

FOUR PIGLETS FOOD TRUCK IS OPEN FOR BREAKFAST – It’s delightfully cute and ridiculously delicious! They’re serving piglet burritos with homemade green salsa, sunrise quesadilla, sandwich varieties, fluffy pancakes, Hawaiian French toast made with sweet purple ube bread, and much more. Stop by, check out the men, and pig out! Open daily 6:30am-12pm, except on Sundays. Lowe’s Parking Lot, (214 Ho‘okele, Kahului).

BREWERS, BBQ & BREWS – Thu. May 16. It’s American Beer Week and Maui Beer Week! The evening will feature several guest beers and a Brewers Panel with several local and visiting brewers. Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse will be there serving the best local BBQ. 5pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

MAUIWINE TASTING AT KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. May 16-Wed. May 22. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. May 16. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. May 17. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. May 17. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. May 17. You don’t have to wonder, just come to this beautiful pairing of wines from around the world! There’ll also be island culinary selections made by their chef. Live music and themed wines will set the mood. $49. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. May 17-Wed. May 22. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. Free. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109.

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. May 18. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, and told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients will be paired with creative minds, and innovative techniques. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table” to see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. May 18 & Sun. May 19. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. May 18 & Sun. May 19. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

PEACEFULNESS THROUGH A BOWL OF TEA – Sun. May 19. Participate in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony and experience the 400+ year old ‘Wabi-Sabi’ style of Sen no Rikyu. Space is limited. Reserve by email to: [email protected] $25. 2pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RESTAURANT WEEK WAILEA – Tue. May 21-Sat. May 25. Enjoy a celebration of Wailea’s finest cuisine at 21 participating restaurants. They’ll be offering extraordinary pre-fixe menus from $29-$59 per person. A portion of proceeds from each pre-fixe menu benefit Maui Food Bank. See participating restaurants and their menus online. Wailearesortassociation.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. May 21. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. May 21. Every Tuesday, get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. May 21. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. May 22. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations. and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. May 22. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SIDNEY YEE: WABI SABI – Until Jun 2. Presenting the thought-provoking ideas of respected Maui artist Sidney Yee’s exhibition. It’s a selection that chronicles forty years of contemporary realism. See paintings and ceramic works that reveal his unique philosophy and approach to simplicity. Free. Tue-Sun, 10am-5pm. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

COMMUNITY, CREATIVITY & CRAFTSMANSHIP – Thu. May 16. This exhibition honors the importance of art education. Juried by Hui teaching artists, this exhibition showcases artwork created in and inspired by classes and workshops. The showcase features class and personal artwork and recognizes the Hui community’s many creative ideas, methods, and interests. Celebrate with a juror walk-through on May 23 from 4:30pm-6pm. Center is open daily 9am-4pm. Exhibitions closes on May 24. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

DINA CLINE – Thu. May 16. The ethereal, color-rich imagery used by contemporary visual artist Dina Cline are inspired by place, philosophy, and culture. See how she transforms her diving experiences into vibrant art. Works will remain on display until June 3. 10am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Thu. May 16 & Fri. May 17. This two-day event will showcase a range of unique handmade jewelry by two international Maui based jewelers, Kendra and Suheiwa. View at the Kilohana Boutique. 9am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Kensujewelry.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. May 16 & Tue. May 21. Check out portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

STEVE RINALDI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. May 16. After a 20-year hiatus, Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at “alla prima” painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific “alla prima” driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-67-7997; Mauihands.com

FANTASTIC FORMING WITH DAVID PETERSON – Fri. May 17 & Sat. May 18. This workshop will explore “anticlastic raising,” as a means of transforming flat sheet metal into dynamic and fluid forms. It’s ideally suited for jewelry and small sculptures. With the aid of specialized hammers and stakes, students will learn how to strategically stretch and compress thin sheet metal into highly dimensional, lightweight forms that are surprisingly strong and flexible. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. May 17. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MACRAME PLANT HANGER WORKSHOP – Fri. May 17. Join in a fun and knotty class of creating macrame plant hangers with KNOTS BY KATE! Plants are not included, but will be available for purchase. All materials are included. Located behind Native Intelligence. BYO beer or wine to sip on and enjoy while you get creative! 21+. $30. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St. #4, Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

NEOLA CAVENY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. May 17. Gourd carver Neola Caveny discovered a passion for working with gourds while she was learning to make ipu instrument as a hula student. The patterns and subjects used on her beautiful pieces have a traditional Hawaiian background. See her in action while she creates artwork in the gallery. 4pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

STUDENTS ARTS NIGHT – Fri. May 17. Come and support students while enjoying live music, student art, and digital media. See performances by Lower School Dance Club, 4/5 Grade Classes, Middle and Upper School Music Classes, and 7AM band. Refreshments will be provided. 5:30pm. Maui Preparatory Academy, (4910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina).

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. May 18. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 10am. Maui Hands Hyatt, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. May 18 & Sun. May 19. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists, find one-of-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

LAUHALA BRACELET WORKSHOP – Sat. May 18. Amber, a second generation weaver from Makakulima will share her love and knowledge of lauhala. By the end of class, you will take home a beautiful lauhala bracelet handmade by you. All materials are included. Located behind Native Intelligence. Classes are generally for ages 18 years and older, but you may also register your children (11 years and older) and craft with them. BYO beer or wine (ages 21 and over) to sip on and enjoy while you get creative! $48. 6pm. Friends and Faire, (1980 Main St., #4, Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

STACY VOSBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. May 18. Check out colorful paintings, drawings, and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. May 19. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. May 19. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

AMANDA SCOTT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. May 20. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her painting techniques. 10:30am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

LET’S PAINT – Tue. May 21. Artist Wilton Leauanae instructs you step by step in painting your favorite Maui beach! Embellish your painting with shells and sea glass, and display your masterpiece on mini easels for all to enjoy. Whether it’s your first time painting or you’ve been painting for years, Wilton will walk each of you through the process to create your own masterpiece. All materials are included. BYO beer or wine to sip on and enjoy while you get creative! (21 and over) $30. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., #4, Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

DROP-IN PRINTMAKING SESSION 1: MONOTYPE – Wed. May 22. Teaching artist Tania Arens will guide you through a hands-on project, and you’ll walk away with a print of your very own. This is a great way to get a taste of printmaking. All supplies are provided for this monotype session. 10am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 16

UNITED STATES MILITARY – Until Fri. May 31. QKC, in conjunction with Hallmark Cards, will be mailing mahalo cards and care packages to each of the U.S. Military Branches – Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard, and Coast Guard. The public is invited to write words of thanks on the Giant Gratitude Cards displayed at Guest Services or donate individual gratitude cards at Hallmark Cards. You can also drop off care package items like Hawaii-style snacks, spam, jerky and candy at the QKC Military Gratitude Box. 9:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KAHULUI PUPU ORI – Until Thu. May 30. Join Poerava Ori Nui for a pupu ori (group dance) class. Discover the beauty and techniques of Tahiti’s hypnotizing hips to its heart throbbing drum beats. Each dance step is broken down and put into easy to follow routines allowing you to understand the significant flow of every motion. Bring a pareo (sarong), a bottle of water, and be ready to sweat! 3:30-5:30pm. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St.); Poeravaorinui.com

OCEAN FRONT ACROYOGA – Thu. May 16. Join a special all-levels AcroYoga workshop, and learn to fly and balance! This is a fun, innovative blend of partner yoga, acrobatics, and therapeutic Thai massage. Lead by the talented team Lauren DuBois, AcroYoga instructor, and Amy Erickson, Aerialist instructor and performer. Join individually, or bring a friend! No experience necessary. $25 advance tickets online; $30 at event. $20 kama‘aina cash at the event. 5:30pm. The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); Theromingyogi.com

AFROCARIBE DANCE WORKSHOP – Until May 30. Join internationally recognized dance artist and cultural ethnologist Kimberly Miguel Mullen for a special AfroCaribe dance workshop. These sacred dance traditions serve as a fun and educational portal to learn about world cultures through drum and dance while connecting to a vibrant local community of like-minded people. Classes are Thursdays 6-7:30pm & Saturday 4:30-6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

FUNDAMENTALS OF TRAGER – Thu. May 16 & Fri. May 17. Deane Juhan will be at Maui School of Massage Therapy for the Fundamentals of Trager with Resistance and Release Work Workshop. Juhan has been in his profession for 40 years, and is also the author of Job’s Body: A Handbook for Bodywork and Touched by the Goddess: The Physical, Emotional and Spiritual Dimensions of Bodywork. The work that will be presented in this workshop is an innovative approach developed by Deane Juhan, based in large measure upon the rehabilitative techniques of Dr. Milton Trager. $465. 9:30am. Maui School of Massage Therapy, (1043 Makawao Ave., Ste. 207); 808-572-1888; Jobsbody.com

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Thu. May 16. Maui Friends of the Library presents Haiku in English every third Wednesday of the month. Free. 4:30-6:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HAWAI‘I: LANDED INFORMATIONAL SESSION – Thu. May 16. The Hawai‘i State Department of Education and Kamehameha Schools have prioritized identifying innovative ways to help employees manage one of the biggest challenges they face outside of work – finding sustainable housing in expensive areas. One of the options we have available is down payment support through a company called Landed that focuses exclusively on helping educators afford to buy homes. Register online at Eventbrite.com. Details can be found online. Free. 4pm. Maui High School, (660 Lono Ave., Kahului); Landed.com/how-it-works

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. May 16 & Tue. May 21. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. May 16. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. May 16 & Tue. May 21. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

OLA NA IWI KUPUNA – Thu. May 16 & Fri. May 17. 30 years ago, on May 6, 1989, reinterment began for over 1100 Iwi Kupuna displaced by development. Today we remember and honor them and continue the efforts to restore pono. Hawaiian Burials Conferences takes place on May 16 at Honokohua “Maui” Burial Preserve, 1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Kapalua at 5pm, and on May 17 at the Cameron Center Auditorium, 95 Mahalani St., Wailuku from 9am-5pm.

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. May 16. Bring your lunch, a lawn chair, and a friend! Enjoy an afternoon of live Hawaiian music with one of the most sought after musicians on Maui, Ernest Pua‘a AKA “Da Barefoot Warrior.” Guests can also enjoy delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Free. 11am. Ka‘ahumanu Church, (103 S High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. May 16. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga help break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

TAI CHI – Thu. May 16. Tai Chi Thursday mornings will clear the mind and prime the body! Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. May 16. The vent is a collaborative effort between Wai Bar, Fresh Island Art Gallery, Request Music, Hi THAI, pop-up vendors, food trucks, and more. Come discover nite life in Wailuku! Wailuku Town, (Market and Main); 808-298-5034.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); Halemahaolu.org

AFTER SCHOOL ALOHA FRIDAY PROGRAM – Fri. May 17. Kids ages 6-9 and their parents are invited to our afterschool program filled with nature awareness games, crafts, stories, animal forms, bird language, tracking, and more. 2:30pm. Nature Connection Maui, (718 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-298-4060.

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION & 56TH ANNUAL MEETING – Fri. May 17. Lahaina Restoration Foundation welcomes all to an evening of celebration, theater, Hawaiian music, pupus, and dessert. The highlight of the evening will be an intimate and engaging performance from Moses Goods, portraying David Malo. Malo was a 19th-century Native Hawaiian historian and scholar, in a short, dramatic monologue. For more information, call or email. 5:30pm. Hale Pa‘ahao (Old Lahaina Prison), (187 Prison St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; [email protected]

VIDEO EDITING WITH FINAL CUT PRO – Fri. May 17 & Mon. May 20. Hollywood movie makers and TV professionals rely on Final Cut Pro to edit their projects, and you can too! FCP’s advanced features offer an almost unlimited palette of transitions and effects that you can use to enhance your videos. This class requires a good basic understanding of Mac computers, and is recommended for those who are willing to dedicate the time to master the editing process. $150. 3pm. Akaku – Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste. 205, Kahului); 808-871-5554.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

CHOW-FUNDRAISER AND RUMMAGE SALE – Sat. May 18. Enjoy chow fun for $10 per quart, and find some cool stuff at their rummage sale. Proceeds support Maui United Way. 8am. Wailuku FCU Parking Lot, (133 Ma’a St., Kahului).

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. May 4 & Sun. May 5. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. May 18. Car and truck clubs welcome. Gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, and imports. All kine! Text 808-283-3101 for info. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325.

GO GREEN WEST SIDE RECYCLING EVENT – Sat. May 18. Malama Maui Nui will be holding their Go Green recycling event! On a first come, first served basis, they will happily take air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), computers, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, scrap metal, stoves, televisions, tires ($10 donation per tire), washing machines, and water heaters. Volunteers and donations are welcome. Open to RESIDENTS ONLY (no commercial). 9am-12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

HO‘OLANA: NA KEIKI O KE KAI – Sat. May 18. This is a day of bonding and inclusion to celebrate the ocean that surrounds us all. It is a fun and adaptive event for children and adults with developmental disabilities, allowing them the opportunity to experience ocean activities like SUP and outrigger canoe paddling with Maui’s top professional water athletes. All ages are welcome. Free. 8am. Kanaha Beach Park, (Lae‘Ula O Kai Canoe club, Kahului); Hoolana.org=

JUNIOR LIFEGUARD PROGRAM REGISTRATION – Sat. May 18. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Section is offering Mini Junior Lifeguard for ages 7-10, June 24-28 from 9am-2pm, and Junior Lifeguard for ages 11-14 is July 1-12, 9am-12pm. Registration will begin this Saturday at 8am on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants and parents/guardians must register in-person. Participants also must take and pass a swim test. For more information, call Fran Yamamoto at 270-6138 or email [email protected] Kihei Aquatic Center, (303 E Lipoa Lp.).

MAUI CYCLE EXPLORATION: MAY RIDE OF SILENCE – Sat. May 18. Maui will be participating in a global Ride of Silence movement, which takes place in hundreds of locations every year to honor cyclists who have been hit or killed while riding on public roadways. Participants will ride 22 miles in silence from Kihei to Kahului and back. Riders are encouraged to wear white. Advocacy updates and discussion will resume following the ride, with refreshments compliments. Cost is donation based, helmets are mandatory, and advanced RSVP is required. 8:45am. Boss Frogs, (1770 S Kihei Rd.); Mauibike.org/maui-cycle-exploration

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. May 18. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, MAY 19

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. May 19. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GAME OF THRONES SHOWING – Sun. May 19. Watch the final episode EVER of Season 8 of GoT on our big screen! WE have the best surround system, and popcorn is included. Free. 3pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. May 19. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MONDAY, MAY 20

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. May 20. Each week, they bring a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. May 20. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 08-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

UNLIMITED BOOT CAMP – Mon. May 20, Tue. May 21 & Wed. May 22. Summer is nearly here! Get the summer bod you want at these unlimited boot camp classes. 6am. Body In Balance, (142 Kupohi, Lahaina).

TUESDAY, MAY 21

AQUARI-OM – Tue. May 21. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd.); Aquari-OM.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. May 21. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

THRIVE & SURVIVE SPRING SERIES – Tue. May 21. Pacific Cancer Foundation offers a free six-week cancer survivorship workshop to Maui’s cancer community. Offered free of charge, space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. Free. 9:30am. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. May 22. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a featured wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit every Wednesday evening. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan 12-2pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shaun Mac Band 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoap‘‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza and Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Suite B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 5pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Ben Deleon 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002. Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Aaron Boothe 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6:15pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, John Cruz 6:30-8:30pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111. Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Natalie Nicole 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events