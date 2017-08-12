Maui Calls at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

The Maui Arts and Cultural Center‘s annual Maui Calls fundraiser happens this year on Friday, Aug. 18. It’s the MACC’s signature benefit event, and this year will begin with a fresh flower lei greeting and a Hawaiian music serenade. There’ll be plenty of opportunities to mingle, taste delicious pupus created by Maui chefs, listen to live music and dance. Guests can also enjoy bidding on unique MACC auction items like autographed music instruments and Hawaiian staycations. $175+. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo: Tony Novak-Clifford
