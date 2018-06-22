Marlon Wayans to perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director Marlon Wayans is set to perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in the Castle Theater on Sunday, July 22 at 7:30pm. Marlon’s eclecticness is shown, from horror comedy to romantic comedy and all the comedy between. He has starred in hits like, “Scary Movie,” “Naked,” “Whites Chicks” and the NBC sitcom “Marlon.” And his first-ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-Ish” recently aired on Netflix. Presented by HI Tide Nation tickets will go on sale to MACC Members on Saturday, June 23rd and will be available to the general public on Tuesday, June 26th.

Tickets: $45.50 – $59.50.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of HI Tide Nation