Mana‘o Radio Takes You To The Beatles’ London

Join Mana‘o Radio for a unique virtual tour LIVE from London, England covering the London that The Beatles knew and the buildings they would have lived in, worked in, got married in, and more on Saturday, August 1 at 8:00PM HST via Zoom

Purchase you $10.00 tickets benefiting Mana’o Radio

Join award-winning guide and lecturer, Rachel Kolsky, live from London, England, as she highlights the London The Beatles made their own. Sites covered include the psychedelic Apple store where the labels cost more than the clothes, homes of Paul and Ringo and briefly John, film locations and the registry office where Paul married Linda and broke so many hearts, and more.



NOTE: this presentation is NOT about The Beatles’ music. It covers the London sites and places that the Beatles knew when they lived there and created their music that changed the world.

Please support this fundraiser for your favorite Maui listener-supported, community radio station, Mana’o Radio!

