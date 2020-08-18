Mana‘o Radio Presents “Home Sierra” Webstream

Mana’o Radio announces JEFFERSON AIRPLANE: A DEEP DIVE Zoom presentation fundraiser!

Join Mana‘o Radio on Wednesday, August 26 at 5:00PM for a virtual deep dive into the music and lives of The Jefferson Airplane from its beginnings through the psychedelic 60’s and 70’s.

Tickets are only $10.00 and available at FeedYourHead.EventBrite.com.

All proceeds benefit Mana‘o Radio!

In 1967, the year of the Summer of Love, Jefferson Airplane was the San Francisco hippie community’s best-known band. Their release that year of “Surrealistic Pillow” rocketed them to international fame, and they would go on to play all the major 1960’s rock festivals: Monterey Pop, Woodstock and the ill-fated Altamont.

This Zoom presentation, led by Haight Ashbury tour guide Rodney Paul, includes video at each of those events, as well as at San Francisco’s Fillmore Auditorium and the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. Learn about the Jefferson Airplane’s roots in folk music and how a key personnel change spurred them to great success. In just 5 years, they released 5 classic albums and were harbingers of what came to be called “The San Francisco Sound.”

