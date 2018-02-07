Here’s how you can celebrate Valentine’s Day 2018 Maui-style

Are you ready for Valentine’s Day? Don’t stress because we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re part of a couple lovin’ it up, a single on the mingle or you just don’t care, please check out these Valentine’s Days happenings on Maui and celebrate LOVE!

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – Until Wed. Feb 14. It’s the annual “Who is your valentine?” social media contest. Enter for a chance-to-win QKC’s Valentine’s Day Gift Package, including fresh flowers, dinner and a movie for two, and a special piece of jewelry from Zales, The Diamond Store. Share your most romantic Valentine’s Day idea (G-rated only) along with a photo of your sweetheart on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Follow @QKCMaui and tag #PlayQKC. The winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day, at 9am on all three social media platforms. (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FAIRMONT KEA LANI MAUI – Until Thu. Feb 15. Make a night of memories with enchanting Twilight and Hoku Lani dinners. Dine in paradise with an oceanfront or poolside dinner for two. Dinners feature personalized service, lavish four course dinner and wine pairings offered from Feb 9-15 from 5:30-9pm. On Valentine’s Day, Nick’s Fishmarket will offer an exclusive three-course prix-fixe menu from 5:30-9pm priced at $85 per person and Ko Restaurant will have a special freshly caught seafood dinner. Reservations begin at 5:30pm. Additionally, the resort will offer discounts on Wellness Experiences like Couples Yoga, Sweet Spa Escapes and Cabana Life from Feb 11-15 starting at 9am. (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA – Fri. Feb 9 – Sat. Feb 11. It’s a weekend of love in Ma‘alaea as romance awaits with gorgeous harbor views and delicious dinner specials offered from 5-9pm. (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

THE INCUBATOR – Sat. Feb 10. Here’s an opportunity to buy your sweetheart something special for Valentine’s Day while supporting local businesses during the pop-up from 1-5pm. (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com

WAI BAR – Sat. Feb 10. Heat up your Valentine with a night of raging romantic antics starting at 9:30pm. Blaze the dance floor to the beats of DJs Bass Nymph, Olivia Foxglove, Sweets, Monks, Keegan House, Award, Jay P, Illz, Love and VJs N3.bot and Kaptain Kaos. There will be sexy and sassy giveaways and Grey Goose drink specials all night. $10-15 (45 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

SUGAR BEACH EVENTS – Mon. Feb 12 – Wed. Feb 14. Chef Lee will offer a Valentine’s Day Cooking Class for couples on Feb. 12 and 13 from 5:30-9pm priced at $95 per class. Discover how romantic and fun it is to cook together, then enjoy the incredible cuisine you created together, paired with romantic libations. And on Valentine’s Day, enjoy a fun romantic-comedy movie under the stars with an outdoor showing of Valentine’s Day from 6:30-9pm (doors open at 5:30pm). Free popcorn will be provided and food and drinks will be available for purchase. There will also be a special menu dedicated to love and lovers designed for couples. Free pass required via Eventbrite. (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

ALI‘I NUI SAILING CHARTERS – Wed. Feb 14. Share an intimate Valentine’s Day evening with your loved one aboard one of Maui’s finest sailing catamarans. Enjoy a unique dining experience while you take in the sunset and dine like royalty. 5:15-7:45pm. (300 Ma‘alaea Rd., Slip 56); 808-875-0333.

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Wed. Feb 14. Enjoy Valentine’s Day in Paia with live music by Randall Rospond starting at 6:30pm. There will also be chef’s specials. (142 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

COW PIG BUN – Wed. Feb 14. Offer your special someone the Valentine’s Day Dream Dinner! Or join the singles table and make new friends. Create a dreamcatcher, mingle, drink and eat pupus all while having fun. $55. 6-9pm. (535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Wed. Feb 14. DJ Leanne will drop the beats while you check out the Maui Island Photo Booth and sip the Love Potion Drink Special. There will also be games, prizes and a chance to win a Love Shack Maui prize basket. 10pm. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – Wed. Feb 14. Get ready for champagne, oysters, cotton candy and ocean views. Make your reservation quickly because their romantic rooftop will fill up fast. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HAKU MAUI STUDIO – Wed. Feb 14. Spend Valentine’s Day with the ladies of Haku Maui and learn how to make your very own Haku Lei. This workshop includes all instruction, materials and supplies for $75, which includes a strawberry rimmed glass of bubbles with amazing sweets and treats. 11am-2pm. (3643 A Baldwin Ave., Makawao)

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – Wed. Feb 14. Join DJ Collelo for a Valentine’s Dance Party starting at 9pm. (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

HYATT REGENCY MAUI RESORT – Wed. Feb 14. The Lover’s Shooter with oyster, Lavender Braised Osso Bucco and Decadence Chocolate Tart are just a few of the items on the menu at the resort’s Japengo Restaurant. Reservations start at 5pm. The Romance Tour of the Star will take place on the rooftop with Director of Astronomy Eddie Mahoney. Couples will learn about the night’s sky and see the many stars, planet, galaxies and nebulae while enjoying Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. Tour starts at 10pm, cost is $45. Reservations required. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Japengomaui.com; Maui.hyatt.com

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – Wed. Feb 14. Spoil your sweetheart at the resort’s Tiki Terrace Restaurant with a Valentine’s Day Dinner Buffet featuring a selection of salads, entrees, a carving station, island favorites and an array of sweet treats. There will be Hawaiian entertainment starting at 5pm and a special Hula Show from 6:30-7:30pm. Cost is $65 per person and includes a rose and glass of champagne or house wine, $45 for children 6-12. Call or go online for reservations. (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

KAHILI RESTAURANT – Wed. Feb 14. Say it with dinner and music in Waikapu. Enjoy a four-course dinner with champagne service priced at $125 per person. Providing live entertainment will be Zanuck Lindsey and Ron Kuala‘au, Radasha Ho‘ohuli and Arlie Asiu. Call for reservations. 6-9pm. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

KAI KANANI SAILING CHARTERS – Wed. Feb 14. Spend an evening on the water featuring food and wine pairings by Chef Tarah Kulis. Enjoy live music and toast to the romantic sunset. 4-7:30pm. (5400 Makena Alanui); 808 879-7218; Kaikanani.com

MAUI ARTS AND CULTURAL CENTER – Wed. Feb 14. Get ready for a trip back to the ‘90s! Tantriq Entertainment presents “All-4-One, Forte and Jordon Soon” for a special Valentine’s Day Engagement Concert. All-4-One dominated the R&B airwaves with hits like “So Much In Love,” and “I Swear.” And the lovely ladies of Forte from Hawaii will reunite with classic such as “Give My Love To You” and “Loving You”. $59-160. 7:30pm. (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – Wed. Feb 14. Cane and Canoe offers a prix-fixe menu from 5-9pm with entree selections like Filet Mignon, Hawaiian Snapper and Keahole Lobster. Cost is $85 per person with wine pairing for an additional $45 (a children’s menu is also available). The Champagne Hale at the Cliff House offers a special five-course prix-fixe dinner starting at 6pm. Cost is $500 per couple with wine pairing available for an additional $50 per person. Limited seating, so call for reservations. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6682; Caneandcanoe.com; 808-662-6505; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – Wed. Feb 14. Couples can enjoy oceanfront dining with a “Sweetheart Special for 2.” Priced at $45, it includes a starter, salad, pizza, pasta and dessert. Don’t forget the sunset views and live music. Regular menu available. Free four-hour parking validation. 6pm. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Wed. Feb 14. Celebrate Singles Awareness Day otherwise known as Valentine’s Day at the Lovely Hearts Party with DJ Illz providing beats all night long starting from 9pm. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THE GREEK OVEN – Wed. Feb 14. Enjoy a romantic unforgettable three-course dinner from Chef Santuzza Kapsalis. Priced at $50 per person with two seating times available, 5pm and 7pm. Reservations required. BYOB. (810 Kokomo Rd., Haiku); 808-575-9752; Thegreekovenmaui.com

THE MILL HOUSE – Wed. Feb 14. Maui Chef’s Table will offer a unique nine-course menu from 6-9pm. This is not a traditional dining experience. Seating will be communal, offering diners the opportunity to connect with fellow food and drink enthusiasts. With each course served, the chef will speak about the ingredients and source of the dish as well as its inspiration and composition. (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Mauichefstable.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON KAPALUA – Wed. Feb 14. Gaze at the ocean and experience a romantic, private dinner at the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant. Chef Alvin Savella will prepare a candlelit four-course dinner from 5:30-10pm Call for reservations. (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

WESTIN KA‘ANAPALI OCEAN RESORT VILLAS – Wed. Feb 14. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Pulehu, an Italian Grill will present two dining options. Chef Jesse Pita’s special three-course prix fixe menu, priced at $65 per person, includes options like lobster ravioli, veal saltimbocca, prime beef ribeye, cassata ice cream cake and more. There’s also the “Taste the Stars” experience, priced at $120 per person. That’s a five-course wine-paired dinner for two, held in a romantic garden setting at sunset accompanied by a Dom Perignon champagne toast. Reservations required. (6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

WESTIN MAUI RESORT AND SPA – Wed. Feb 14. Allow the resort’s Relish Oceanside to provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic dinner on the beach. Limited seating. (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-2525 x2366; OpenTable.com

Fri. Feb 16. Celebrate this post-Valentine’s Day weekend with one of the most influential and respected DJs of all time, Marques Wyatt. Joining him will be Maui’s finest aural love makers: DJs Toben, Joralien and Jay P, with visuals provided by Audacious Event. Detail online. Purchase tickets online. Marqueswyattmaui.eventbrite.com

MAUI BLOOD DRIVE: BE A SECRET VALENTINE – Give the sweetest gift of all–life. Donate blood on: Mon. Feb 19, 8:30am-2:30pm and Tue. Feb 20, 8am-2:45pm at the Cameron Center Auditorium; Wed. Feb 21, 9am-3pm at Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus Gym; Thu. Feb 22, 10:45-4pm at Kihei Community Center; and Fri. Feb 23, 7:15am-1:45p at the Baldwin High School Multi Purpose Room. General requirements to be a blood donor available online. (Blood Bank of Hawaii);808-848-4770; BBH.org

Cover design: Darris Hurst