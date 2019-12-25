There’s a Yoga & Meditation Training at VFW Maui on Monday, December 30th, and every Monday until further notice. If you’re looking to test your yogic waters and expand your horizons in 2020, this may be a great event for you! Led by Alton J. Sanders, classes are open to the public, and free for veterans. Learn more about the “Take One Moment, and Find Peace Always” discipline. $10 donation. Free for veterans. 10am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Road, Kihei); (215) 704-5796; vfwmaui.com

