Yoga Class For Vets at Christina Martini Yoga in Haiku

There’s a Yoga Class For Vets at Christina Martini Yoga in Ha‘iku on Tuesday, February 11th. The workshop is available for retired, active, guard, and reserve duty military personnel. The classes will focus on the beginning essentials of Ashtanga Yoga in a safe and supportive environment. Go online for more information. Free. 6pm. Ashtanga Shala Santosha Yoga-Christina Martini Yoga, (810 Ha‘iku Rd. #404C, Blue Bldg beside Haiku Marketplace, Ha‘iku); 808-793-2273; shalasantoshayoga.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Christina Martini

