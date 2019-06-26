Women Within Hawaii: Maui Open Circle 

There’s a Women Within Hawaii Open Circle on Maui on Wednesday, July 3rd. The gathering allows women to come together to encourage, support, and uplift one another in a private and confidential setting. Even one circle can have a huge impact! Women Within Hawai‘i is a branch of global nonprofit called Women Within International. Their mission is to connect, heal, and grow through community-building events and educational programs. Learn more online. RSVP to Jane at [email protected] for directions and details. 5:30pm. Woman Within Hawaii; womanwithinhawaii.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Women Within Hawaii

