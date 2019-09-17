‘Winter Is Coming’ Fundraiser at Sunsets Bar & Grill

The ‘Winter Is Coming’ Fundraiser will be at Sunsets Bar & Grill on Saturday, September 21st. In the theme of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the event is a benefit for Maui Aids Foundation. Guests are invited to attend in cosplay as their favorite GOT characters. The evening will feature music by DJ Kurt and Pash_Sean, Throne photos, drink specials, a costume contest, psychic readings, a silent auction, games, and prizes. Go online for more info. $15-$20. 7pm-1am. Sunsets Bar & Grill, (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-242-4900; MauiAIDS.org

photo courtesy of movieweb.com

