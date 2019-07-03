There’s a Weekly Stem Cell Learning Seminar at Pacific Health Network in Lahaina. This Monday, July 8th, and every Monday until further notice, the community can attend a free seminar to learn more about different types of stem cell treatments; methods of stem cell delivery, and clinical outcomes. RSVP is required. Free. 12pm. Pacific Health Network Inc., (930 Waine‘e st., Ste. 9, Lahaina); 808-662-4808; PacificHealthNetwork.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Berkshire Community College
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments