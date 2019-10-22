Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Boys & Girls Club

The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will happen at Boys & Girls Club in Kahului this Saturday, October 26th. Alzheimer’s is one of the leading causes of deaths in the US, and all are invited to join the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia. The event will start with a warm-up exercise led by Yanagida Fitness, and the morning will continue with a Flower Ceremony, a performance by Maui Taiko, and a 3-mile walk in Keopuolani Park. After the walk there’ll be a live DJ, refreshments, and a lucky draw giveaway. All funds raised will be directed to year-round support and education services to families on Maui. 8am-11am. Boys and Girls Club, (100 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); bgcmaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Walk to End Alzheimer’s

