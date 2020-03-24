Virtual Classes with Maui Fitness and Yoga Instructors

Home quarantine doesn’t mean that you have to give up your workout routine, or lose your sanity from COVID-19 anxiety and stress. Sure, there’s a variety of at-home squat challenges and workout plans that you can enjoy in front of your TV. Support Maui fitness and Maui yoga instructors by following them on social media, and visiting their YouTube channels. Here’s a great way to support local Maui businesses, and keep your booty in gear amid coronavirus closures. Maui Yoga Homies w/Sammy Seriani: youtube.com/channel/UCEHUNrQD9VxOgqi5IADJseQ/feed, Body in Balance: youtube.com/channel/UCOeBPscFbTNs0-cT30ZA3Eg, Wisdom Yoga Maui: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChT8bzSMFUPhwMignSNFY9w, Shawn Ray TV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu8lkMNKnXmR7KMBRNsvbig Virtual Sacred Plant Medicine Yoga: https://zoom.us/j/277912737 brewolfe.com

