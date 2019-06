A Training Mind & Body Workshop will be at Maui Aikido from June 13th until July. The four-week course is designed to introduce beginners to the basics of ki training, aikido movement, and more techniques. The course is taught by Tracy Reasoner. $40 per class. 6:30pm. Shunshinkan dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market, Wailuku); 808-357-5172; mauiaikido.com

photo courtesy of Maui Aikido

