Touchdowns for Tatas at Beach House Bar & Grill at Sands of Kahana

Touchdowns for Tatas is happening at Beach House Bar & Grill at Sands of Kahana on Monday, October 28th. For their sixth annual event, community supporters can look forward to live music with Marty Dread, an interactive online auction, and a beautiful afternoon of activities that support Maui’s cancer community. All proceeds go to the Pacific Cancer Foundation of Maui County. Go online for more information. 12pm-7pm+. The Beach House Bar & Grill at Sands of Kahana, (4299 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); pacificcancerfoundation.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Touch Down For Tatas

