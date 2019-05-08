The Thrive & Survive Spring Series will be at Cameron Center on Tuesday, May 14th. Presented by Pacific Cancer Foundation, it’s an evidence-based program designed by Stanford University. The six-week cancer survivor workshop is dedicated to Maui’s cancer community, and attendees will explore topics like fatigue, effects of treatments, depression, body changes, living with discomfort, and more. Women and men of all ages are invited to attend. Go online to register. Free. 9:30am-12pm. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; pacificcancerfoundation.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Pacific Cancer Foundation

