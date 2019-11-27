The Organic Holistic & Metaphysical Expo at Maui Beach Hotel

The annual Organic Holistic & Metaphysical Expo will be at Maui Beach Hotel on Saturday, November 30th and Sunday, December 1st. It’s Hawai‘i’s largest health, wellness, spiritual, and metaphysical festival, and all are invited. There’ll be informational and motivational speakers, interactive workshops, psychic readings, health and prosperity meetings, light alchemy, and more. Here’s a great place to tackle some local Maui made holiday shopping! Free. Schedule: Saturday-12-8pm; Sunday-10am-6pm. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); https://ohmexpo.net

