There’s a Spiritual Workshop at Hanakaoʻo Beach Park on Sunday, May 26th. Here’s an opportunity to meet like-minded folks while you focus on energetic healing. Attendees can partake in many healing modalities including intuitive messages, meditation, and yoga practice on the beach. Guests will receive Vasana Nature gift bags that may include intentional oils, crystals, and handmade soaps. Register on Eventbrite. 4pm. Hanakaoʻo Beach Park, (Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Lahaina, HI); [email protected]

photo courtesy of Flickr/Sofija Charlotte

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events