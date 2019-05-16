The 6-Week Unlimited Boot Camp is happening at Body in Balance in Lahaina from Monday May 20th until the end of June. The program is designed to get your day started right with energizing body strengthening classes. If it’s time to jump-start your fitness routine and work on that summer bod, this program is for you. How many classes will you commit to? $400. 6am. Body In Balance, (142 Kupohi, Lahaina); bodybalancemaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/BodyinBalance

