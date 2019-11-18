Enjoy a Shamanic Chakra Journey with Sara Schroepfer at 808 Wellness on Thursday, November 21st. Taking place every third Thursday of the month, attendees can experience an interactive meditation that utilizes shamanic healing techniques. Learn more about archetypes, gemstones, flower essences, and essential oils that are associated with chakras. $25. 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 208-A); 808-875-4325.

photo courtesy of Facebook/Sara Schroepfer

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments