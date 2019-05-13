The 2019 ShaktiRize Wild Warrior Woman Retreat will be at YMCA’s Camp Keanae from Thursday, May 16th until Sunday, May 19th. The weekend series will be a full-on female celebration with four days of tribal dance, sacred shamanism, juicy self love, vegan/gluten free meals, and more. Schedule: Thursday 3-10pm, Friday and Saturday 7-10pm, and Sunday 7-11am. Call or email [email protected] with questions. Register online. YMCA Camp Keanae, (13375 Hana Hwy.); 808-495-7159; shaktirize.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Afterglow Yoga

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events