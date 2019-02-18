Sex Trivia Night is going down at Vibe Nightclub in Kihei on Thursday, February 21st. Hosted by Maui Aids Foundation and Planned Parenthood, here’s your chance to test your sex knowledge and learn more about some lesser known sex facts. Is there a pill to prevent HIV infection? Which U.S. state has made it illegal to have sex without a condom? There’ll also be opportunities to win prizes. Attend to see who comes out on top. Free. 7pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; vibenightclubmaui.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Certo Xornal