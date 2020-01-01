Seeking Root Circle at 808 Wellness

The Seeking Root Circle is happening at 808 Wellness in Kihei on Sunday, January 5th. All are invited to connect to your essence and celebrate the diversity of spirit! The circle will be led by Nova Hong, an energy healer, life, love, and spiritual guide. The group is an intentional community that encourages all to know their body, mind and soul to support your life journey. Free. 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd. Ste. 208-A; 808-875-4325.

photo courtesy of Facebook/The Seeking Root

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments