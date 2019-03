There’s a Sacred Full Moon Ceremony at Soulasana Yoga in Kahului on Saturday, March 23rd. Celebrate this month’s full moon in Libra with a crystal bowl sound bath and a private 10-minute Akashic Record reading. Step into your higher self, and find your own personal scales of balance during this Libra moon. Space is limited. $35. 7pm. Soulasana, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Soulasanayoga.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Ovi Gherman

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events