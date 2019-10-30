Check out Royal Rumble: Prince VS. Queen Yoga and Dance at Powerhouse Gym on Saturday, November 2nd. There’ll be yoga and dance with Sweaty Mercury and DJ Purple Rooster, and a costume contest! Enjoy tunes by Freddy Mercury and Prince, learn some curious poses, and gain a little swagger. Pre-sale tickets are on Eventbrite. $15-$30. 6pm. Maui Powerhouse Gym, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6737; mauipowerhousegym.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Sweaty Mercury
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
