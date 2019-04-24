Attend a Royal High Tea & Garden Tour at the Lona Ridge Estate on Sunday, April 28th. The event is a fundraiser for Maui Cancer Wellness Retreats (MCWR), and will feature a welcome mimosa, tea party, socializing, an opportunity to meet estate owner Leona Wilson, and a chance to tour the gardens. All proceeds will fund 30 scholarships for cancer survivors to attend a three-day wellness retreat. $125. 3pm. Lona Ridge, (588 Kulaiwi Drive, Wailuku); lonaridge.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Wei-Hang Chua
