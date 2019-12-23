Ola I Ka Wai: Water is Life and Unifier of All at Shen Qi Jing Wellness

“Ola I Ka Wai: Water is Life and Unifier of All” is happening at Shen Qi Jing Wellness on Saturday, December 28th. The class is a complete dedication to water as a source of sustainability and replenishment. During the class, students will participate in planting, giving honor, learning more about water as a element, and more. 1:30-5:30pm. Shen Qi Jing Wellness, (111 Kane St., Kahului); facebook.com/soulistheboss.org

