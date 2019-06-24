Ola I Ka Hana Mental Health Same Day Counseling Services at Mindful Living Group

Ola I Ka Hana Mental Health – Same Day Counseling Services will happen at Mindful Living Group in Kihei this Friday, and every Friday until February 2020. Here is an incredible opportunity for those that are interested in gaining more support in their lives due to life transition, anxiety, sense of crisis, relationship issues, and more. Many insurance plans are accepted, and modalities include EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused Therapies, and Somatic Awareness. To attend, please contact their office between 9-11am. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; mindfullivinggroup.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mindful Living Group

