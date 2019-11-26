Neuropathy QI Gong Workshop at University of Hawaii Maui College

There’s a Neuropathy QI Gong Workshop at University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Friday, November 29th. Taught by Kurt Miyajima, the class is a collaborative effort presented by Pacific Cancer Foundation and UHMC. Attendees will learn how to use gentle movements of qi gong and taiji to release stress, and maintain strength and energy while undergoing cancer treatments. The classes will resume every Friday morning until Friday, December 6th. Free. 9am. University of Hawaii, Maui College, (310 W. Kaahumanu Avenue, Laulima 105, Kahului); 808-242-7661; pacificcancerfoundation.org

