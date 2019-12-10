Mommy or Daddy & Me Aerial Silks Class at Little Monk Seal Montessori

There’s a Mommy (or Daddy) and Me Aerial Silks Class at Little Monk Seal Montessori on Saturday, December 14th. The class is open to children 3 to 7 years old, and is based on using the silks for creative movement, and developing motor skills and imagination. Space is limited. Go online to register for classes. This class is presented by Uplift Maui. $28. 10:30am. Little Monk Seal Montessori, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-495-7154; upliftmaui.com

