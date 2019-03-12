Medical Cannabis for Seniors will happen at UHMC’s Lei’s Family Class Act Restaurant on Saturday, March 16th. The Lunch & Learn Series returns with special guest speaker, Michael Backes. Backes is the author of the best-selling book Cannabis Pharmacy, and he’ll discuss why more Hawai‘i seniors are using cannabis to manage various age-related conditions. Learn more about alternatives ideas to prescription drugs for seniors. Registration fee includes class materials and a hot buffet lunch. Seating is limited, register on Eventbrite. $20. 1pm-3pm. Leis Family Class Act, (310 Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-212-8787 cannabis4seniors.eventbrite.com

photo credit Rickett & Sones

