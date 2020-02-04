Learn more about Medical Cannabis Dosing and Methods of Administration at Leis Family Class Act on Saturday, February 8th. Micheal Backes, author of Cannabis Pharmacy: The Practical Guide to Medical Marijuana, will explain how to determine an effective dose of medical cannabis, regardless of the form. Cannabis forms discussed include tinctures, capsules, rosins, oils, distillates, safe pulmonary administration, topicals, concentrates, lozenges, and the flower. Register on Eventbrite. The class fee includes a hot buffet lunch and all class materials. $20. 1-3pm. UHMC’s Leis Family Class Act Restaurant, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); eventbrite.com/e/medical-cannabis-dosing-methods-of-administration-tickets-89853870345

photo courtesy of Teri Gorman

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



Share this:

Comments

comments