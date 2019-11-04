Maui Suicide Prevention Luncheon at Kahili Golf Course

The Maui Suicide Prevention Luncheon will be at Kahili Golf Course on Thursday, November 7th. Hosted by Mental Health America of Hawai‘i, the event is available to community leaders and supporters. The goal is to increase awareness and support suicide prevention efforts in Maui County. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Adam Coles. $62. 11:30am. Kahili Golf Course Nahele Banquet Room, (500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6461; Mentalhealthhawaii.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mental Health America of Hawaii

