There’s a weekly Maui Sound Healing workshop at Heritage Hall in Pa‘ia this Monday, March 18th. Hosted by Sacred Sound Alchemy, participants can experience a unique spiritual journey on Maui’s North Shore. The evening will begin with a Vedic kirtan, a fusion of chants and mantras designed to restore balance and awaken your inner self. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; sacredsoundalchemy.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Rasa Priya

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events