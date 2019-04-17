The 21st Annual Maui Heart Walk will happen at Keopuolani Park in Kahului on Saturday, April 20th. Presented by the American Heart Association of Maui, this family-friendly event will feature a 5k walk, health fair, health screenings, keiki zone, doggy depot, complimentary Subway sandwiches, and shave ice. Don’t forget to bring a donation for the Maui Food Bank! Register online. Free. 7am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Kahului); 808-426-0124; mauiheartwalk.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/American Heart Association Maui
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
