Maui Full Moon Retreat in Olowalu

The Maui Full Moon Retreat will happen in Olowalu from Monday, August 12th until Wednesday, August 14th. The retreat is presented by Tribe Wellness Group and will feature daily meditation and morning yoga, a nature waterfall hike and swim, hula, chanting, and more. There’ll also be a lei making workshop with Makamae Murray, and a Hawaiian herbs and medicine-making workshop with Traci Miller of Cheshire’s Herbals. The full moon ritual ceremony will be led by Rima and Phaedra. Call or email to reserve your space. 928-202-9187; [email protected]; Tribwellness.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Tribe Wellness

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events