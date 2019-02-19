Attend the Mardi Gras Maui Benefit at King Kamehameha Golf Club on Saturday, February 23rd. Proudly presented by Maui Aids Foundation, the evening gala will feature dinner, exciting live entertainment, and many opportunities to support the mission and services of the Maui Aids Foundation. The organization provides a myriad of crucially important services to Maui County including free and confidential HIV, syphilis, and hep-c education and testing, mentor programs, access to medical care and medications, financial and housing assistance, and much more. Tickets are on Eventbrite. $140+. 5:30pm-1:30am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Wailuku); mauiaids.org

photo courtesy of Maui Aids Foundation