There’s a ‘Lunch & Learn: Medical Cannabis Lecture’ at Imua Family Services West Maui Office on Saturday. August 24th. Led by author Micheal Backes, the talk is titled “What You Should Know.” Attendees will learn more about Hawai‘i’s cannabis program, smoke-free cannabis, dosing, special information for seniors, the latest research about THC and CBD, and more. 1pm. Imua Family Services West Maui Office, (930 Waine‘e St.); Lahainalunchandlearn.eventbrite.com
photo credit Rickett & Sones
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments