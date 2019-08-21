Maui Time




You are here: Home / Entertainment / Health and Wellness Events / Lunch & Learn: Medical Cannabis Lecture at Imua Family Services West Maui Office

Lunch & Learn: Medical Cannabis Lecture at Imua Family Services West Maui Office

by Leave a Comment

There’s a ‘Lunch & Learn: Medical Cannabis Lecture’ at Imua Family Services West Maui Office on Saturday. August 24th. Led by author Micheal Backes, the talk is titled “What You Should Know.” Attendees will learn more about Hawai‘i’s cannabis program, smoke-free cannabis, dosing, special information for seniors, the latest research about THC and CBD, and more. 1pm. Imua Family Services West Maui Office, (930 Waine‘e St.); Lahainalunchandlearn.eventbrite.com

photo credit Rickett & Sones

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Comments

comments