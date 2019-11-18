There’s a Living Well with Type 1 Diabetes Discussion at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, November 21st. The guest speaker will be Lucia Maya, a 55-year-old reiki practitioner and energy healer that was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 12. The group will learn information about resources and support groups that are available so that diabetics can be encouraged that it’s possible to live a long and fulfilling life. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Road, Suite 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org

