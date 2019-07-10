Pacific Cancer Foundation is having a Labyrinth Workshop at Sacred Garden of Maliko on Saturday, July 13th. The event will feature a peaceful walking meditation in the labyrinth and a chance to meet others in the Pacific Cancer Foundation ‘ohana. Tea and healthy treats will be provided. Cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, family, and friends are welcome to attend. Register online. Free. 10am. The Sacred Garden, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-242-7661; pacificcancerfoundation.org/labyrinth-workshop

photo courtesy of Facebook/Sacred Garden of Maliko

