Attend the Kundalini Yoga Experience with Jai Dev and Simrit at Makawao Union Church on Wednesday, February 13th. Jai Dev and Simrit return to Maui for their epic fifth annual event. Together, guests will exercise the body, move the life-force, elevate the spirit, and unlock compassion. Bring a yoga mat and wear loose-fitting clothing. Register for one or more sessions online. $50-$130; Full Retreat: $150. 4:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/maui-2019-jai-dev-simrit’
photo courtesy of BrightStar Events
