Kirtan, Astrology & Guided Meditation at Temple of Peace in Haiku

There’s a Kirtan, Astrology, and Guided Meditation Workshop at Temple of Peace in Ha‘iku on Monday, November 25th. The event will be led by Juliet Butters Doty and Neeraja-ji. Attendees can settle into one-ness while listening to astrological updates with their individual charts, and delving into palpable meditations. $20. 4pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd., Ha‘iku); 808-280-2833; 808-359-8676; unwindthesoul.com

