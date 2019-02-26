Kids Making Waves will take place at Maui Canoe Club on Saturday, March 2nd. Presented by Mana’olana Pink Paddlers (a support group for cancer patients and survivors), the event allows keiki accompanied by club members to search for whales and honu aboard double hulled outrigger canoes. There’ll also be beach games, water blasters, and food. The canoe portion of the event is intended for children 8 to 12 years old, and there’ll also be adapted activities for kids 4 to 8 years old. Free. 9am. Maui Canoe Club, (99 North Kihei Rd., Kihei); mauicanoe.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Pacific Cancer Foundation