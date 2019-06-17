There’s a Kidney Interactive Workshop at Kaunoa Senior Center on Friday, June 21st. These workshops are designed to improve self-management skills for those with stage 1-3 chronic kidney disease, diabetics, and people with hypertension. The workshop will teach attendees ways to better their lives and prevent future progression. The next workshop will be on June 28th. Free. 10am-2pm. Kaunoa Senior Center, (401 Alakapa Pl., Pa‘ia); 808-270-8890; kidneyhi.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/National Kidney Foundation

